Teacher given an emotional send-off as she retires after more than 30 years. Watch

Everyone has a favourite teacher in school and they are the reason that a person falls in love with a particular subject. A teacher can make a huge difference in a person’s life as they inspire them to work hard and achieve something. In a heart-warming video, a teacher of foreign languages bid goodbye after more than three decades.

The students lined up in the hallways to give a send-off to Professor Lourdes, who retired after teaching foreign languages for more than 30 years. A video of her emotional farewell was posted on the Instagram page, Good News Movement, two days ago and it has received more than 1.2 million views. The clip begins with the teacher making her way out of a classroom. As she sees the students lining up the hallways, she gasps in surprise and puts her hand on her mouth. She then walks out with the students applauding her.

“HAPPY RETIREMENT: After more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages, Professor Lourdes says goodbye to active teaching to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Thank you for everything teacher!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This makes me cry. Congrats Professor Lourdes!!!!” commented an Instagram user. “This made me tear up. Good people always leave a mark and they never know how deep, I’m glad they expressed it to her,” wrote another. “How beautiful! That would make me cry seeing all those kids saying good bye to me. God bless her!” said a third.