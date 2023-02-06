scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Teacher buys ice cream for more than 700 students on his 50th birthday. Watch

His wife said he was bullied a lot as a student and so he wants to be a light in the lives of his students.

Teacher buys ice cream for more than 700 students on his 50th birthdayStanding on a makeshift automated podium, the teacher made the announcement.

In school, almost everyone has a favourite teacher who treats the students kindly and is one of the most cheerful and encouraging people. In a heart-warming gesture, a teacher celebrated his 50th birthday by buying ice cream for more than 700 students at his school. A video of the teacher making the announcement on his 50th birthday was shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent.

Standing on a makeshift automated podium, the teacher made the announcement, “Today is a very special day as I turn 50. My beautiful wife asked me what I wanted for my 50th birthday.” He then announced that everyone would get ice cream and all the students cheered hearing this.

“700 ICE CREAMS FOR EVERYONE AT SCHOOL: When his wife asked him what he wanted for his 50th birthday, this teacher said he wanted to do something for the kids. He bought ice cream instead of having a party/ gifts from his family using his birthday budget!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

His wife, talking to the Good News Movement, said the kids love him and he loves them unconditionally and doesn’t judge them. She shared that he was bullied a lot as a student and so he knows life is hard for them, especially at middle school age. He wants to be a light in their lives, she is quoted as saying.

Shared Monday, the video has amassed more than 17,000 views already. “Absolutely awesome ice cream everyone loves ice cream. Great teacher,” commented a user. “Love this story,” said another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 15:10 IST
