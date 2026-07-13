From cigarette butts to ‘Just Married’ cubes: Artist sells Taylor Swift wedding venue trash for Rs 1.2 lakh

Gignac sold around 50 pieces, all of which reportedly sold out within 24 hours of being listed online. (Photo: @taylorswift/ @BBC/Instagram)

A New York City artist is making waves after he turned discarded garbage from outside the wedding venue of Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce into an art project, earning around $1,250 (approximately Rs 1.2 lakh).

According to AFP, artist Justin Gignac collected litter from outside Madison Square Garden in New York on July 4, a day after the celebrity couple got married.

Thousands of fans had gathered outside the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds and the star-studded guest list.

“It’s getting a lot of Swifties who just want a tangential piece of the wedding. I try to commemorate cultural moments in New York City, and this seemed to be a big one, so just capturing a little time capsule from that moment in time,” Gignac told AFP.