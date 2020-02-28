She’s the man: Netizens impressed as Taylor Swift plays a man in new single ‘The Man’

Imagining what life would have been if she was a man, the 10-time Grammy award winner talks about the double standards for men and women in the song. Imagining what life would have been if she was a man, the 10-time Grammy award winner talks about the double standards for men and women in the song.

Taylor Swift on Thursday released a new single “The Man,” in which she plays a dark-haired, bearded, suit-wearing man, and fans are convinced that she did a pretty amazing job at it.

The song, which is from her seventh studio album ‘Lover’, shows the world how life would be if she was a rich white man instead of a rich white woman, according to The Guardian.

In the song, Swift dresses up like a man and sings about the double standards between men and women. For instance, the music video shows “The Man” receiving disproportionate praise for fulfilling basic parenting duties.

Imagining what life would have been if she was a man, the 10-time Grammy award winner sings, “They’d say I hustled/Put in the work/They wouldn’t shake their heads/And question how much of/this I deserve/What I was wearing, if I was rude/ Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves”.

Written and “owned” by Swift, it is the first music released since her departure from Big Machine Records. The video also marks the singer’s directorial debut.

In addition to that, the video features a cameo from Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, who plays a tennis umpire when “the man” has a tantrum. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the voice for “The Man”

While many took to Twitter to express their opinion on the new release, others shared their theories about whom the song is about. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Loved this video concept of #TaylorSwift dressed up as the man… and the best part, still love @taylorswift13 as a WOman!! 👏🏻 https://t.co/s7HNsdwbwD — Christina Crowley-Arklie (@CrowleyArklie) February 27, 2020

girls don’t like boys, girls like taylor swift dressed as a man — ѕaвrι 💚 (@sabrimcfly) February 27, 2020

Realizing I’ll never get a man as hot as Taylor Swift dressed as a man — Leap Sean (@SeanWSnyder) February 28, 2020

taylor swift dressed up as a man for her video. WOW. the RANGE. how creative!!! and different!!! what a pop queen!!!!!!!!! — kb (@_caitlamb) February 28, 2020

THE WAY TAYLOR SWIFT DRAGGED THE SEXIST SOCIETY, HOLLYWOOD AND SCOOTER IN ONE MV DRESSED AS A MAN #TheManMusicVideo #DirectedByTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/MhQCWPwzjW — kenza (@seIsrare) February 27, 2020

DIRECTED BY: TAYLOR SWIFT

WRITTEN BY: TAYLOR SWIFT

OWNED BY: TAYLOR SWIFT

STARRING: TAYLOR SWIFT LEGENDARIC #TheManMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/vV18psbdcU — esther (@OBIWANZSWIFT) February 27, 2020

If they were a man, they’d be THE MAN.#TheManMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/rjOpLF4SkD — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) February 27, 2020

When you’re waiting for Taylor Swift to show up in #TheManMusicVideo but then you realise it was her ALL along! pic.twitter.com/IBQvt1apls — Vibe Tickets (@VibeTickets) February 27, 2020

“If I was a man. Then I’d be the man.” #TheManMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/o7cnQZJAM1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) February 27, 2020

Me this morning waiting for Taylor Swift to appear in The Man music video not realizing I’ve been watching her the whole time:#TheManMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/aPZIjnoflx — tanya 💕✨ BST HYDE PARK (@tanya1992x) February 27, 2020

Every female on the planet after watching Taylor Swift call out double standards in #TheManMusicVideo 👏

pic.twitter.com/8p24AYsPXz — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Allie 🏳️‍🌈💗🏹 (@taybeautifulll) February 28, 2020

Since the 30-year-old uses her work to take potshots at people who have wronged her, The Guardian says that this music video is no different. Through the song is majorly about men and their double standers, Swift has reportedly attacked some famous men in particular.

For instance, a fan speculates that Swift’s “The Man” looks a lot like Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated back in 2010. The song has also taken inspiration from actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s liking for yacht parties. The lyrics of the song also mention the actor when she sings “They would toast to me, oh/ ‘Let the players play’/ I’d be just like Leo, in St Tropez.”

Her battle with former label owner Scooter Braun also found a place in the song when “The Man” is seen urinating on a wall on which several titles of Swift’s albums are spray-painted, next to a missing poster sign that reads: “If found return to Taylor Swift.”, reported The Guardian.

