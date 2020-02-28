Follow Us:
Friday, February 28, 2020
She’s the man: Netizens impressed as Taylor Swift plays a man in new single ‘The Man’

The song is from Taylor Swift's seventh studio album 'Lover'. Written and 'owned' her, this is Swift's first new music release since her departure from Big Machine Records.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2020 8:39:22 pm
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift the man, Taylor Swift dresses up like man, Taylor Swift Lover album, Taylor Swift latest single, Taylor Swift the man latest single, Trending, Indian Express news Imagining what life would have been if she was a man, the 10-time Grammy award winner talks about the double standards for men and women in the song.

Taylor Swift on Thursday released a new single “The Man,” in which she plays a dark-haired, bearded, suit-wearing man, and fans are convinced that she did a pretty amazing job at it.

The song, which is from her seventh studio album ‘Lover’, shows the world how life would be if she was a rich white man instead of a rich white woman, according to The Guardian.

In the song, Swift dresses up like a man and sings about the double standards between men and women. For instance, the music video shows “The Man” receiving disproportionate praise for fulfilling basic parenting duties.

Watch the video here:

Imagining what life would have been if she was a man, the 10-time Grammy award winner sings, “They’d say I hustled/Put in the work/They wouldn’t shake their heads/And question how much of/this I deserve/What I was wearing, if I was rude/ Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves”.

Written and “owned” by Swift, it is the first music released since her departure from Big Machine Records. The video also marks the singer’s directorial debut.

In addition to that, the video features a cameo from Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, who plays a tennis umpire when “the man” has a tantrum. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the voice for “The Man”

While many took to Twitter to express their opinion on the new release, others shared their theories about whom the song is about. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Since the 30-year-old uses her work to take potshots at people who have wronged her, The Guardian says that this music video is no different. Through the song is majorly about men and their double standers, Swift has reportedly attacked some famous men in particular.

For instance, a fan speculates that Swift’s “The Man” looks a lot like Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated back in 2010. The song has also taken inspiration from actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s liking for yacht parties. The lyrics of the song also mention the actor when she sings “They would toast to me, oh/ ‘Let the players play’/ I’d be just like Leo, in St Tropez.”

Her battle with former label owner Scooter Braun also found a place in the song when “The Man” is seen urinating on a wall on which several titles of Swift’s albums are spray-painted, next to a missing poster sign that reads: “If found return to Taylor Swift.”, reported The Guardian.

