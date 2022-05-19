scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
‘Learn to live alongside cringe’: Taylor Swift in NYU commencement speech

The Grammy-winning artist was awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 4:13:17 pm
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift NYU commencement speech, Dr Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift NYU graduation speech, Indian ExpressThe graduation ceremony took place at the Yankee Stadium in New York city.

Taylor Swift rose to fame at the age of 16 when her debut album was released and has faced her share of criticism and disputes within the music industry. On Wednesday, the pop superstar imparted several “life hacks” to the fresh graduates of New York University (NYU).

Swift also received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from NYU. In her now-viral commencement speech, the multiple Grammy-winner imparted several “life hacks” to the fresh graduates.

Recounting lessons from her 15-year long career, Swift said, “learn to live alongside cringe”. “No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively,” she told during the graduation ceremony that took place at the Yankee Stadium in New York City.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The singer-songwriter also spoke about living with public scrutiny. “Being publicly humiliated over and over again at a young age was excruciatingly painful but it forced me to devalue the ridiculous notion of minute by minute, ever-fluctuating social relevance and likability,” said Taylor Swift.

Later in the speech, she indirectly touched upon the backlash she faced after her infamous phone call with Kanye West was made public. “Getting cancelled on the internet and nearly losing my career gave me an excellent knowledge of all the types of wine,” she joked.

Swift ended her 20-minute long speech by referring to her super-hit song 22 and said, “I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you. We’re doing this together. So let’s just keep dancing like we’re…the class of 22.”

After her speech went viral, many ‘Swifties’—as Taylor Swift fans are known—soon began trending “Dr. Taylor Swift” on Twitter.

Before the commencement ceremony, Swift had posted a small video on her Instagram account that showed her getting ready in her graduation gown for the ceremony. She captioned the video, “

Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time – see you soon NYU ”

