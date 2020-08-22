Taylor Swift donates over £23,000 to help student fulfill higher education dream

The student said she was very surprised and over the moon to receive the donation.

Singing sensation Taylor Swift is earning plaudits online after she donated a significant amount to help a young student fulfill her dreams of getting a higher education. The sweet gesture by the popstar not only moved the student, but also many people online.

Swift, who has a history of donating to individuals and charitable causes, recently came forward to help 18-year-old Vitoria Mario, who had set up an online fundraiser to raise money for a Mathematics course at the University of Warwick. The 30-year-old celebrity came across the student’s GoFundMe Page and donated over £23,000 to help the scholar reach her goal of £40,000.

“Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor,” the star, who has sold more than 50 million albums and 150 million singles worldwide, wrote on the page.

The young Black student had moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago, and was therefore not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.

“I have received a conditional offer to study Mathematics (MMath) at the prestigious University of Warwick. I have already attained AABB at AS Level and I have recently achieved A*A*A in my A-Levels in Maths, Further Maths and Physics, respectively. However, I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances,” Mario explained on the website.

Explaining how she would use the month, she shared a break-up of all the probable expenses. This included £24,000 for accommodation, £3,000 for equipment and £13,000 for general living costs, including food, transport, gas and electricity.

“I emailed numerous (442 to be exact) people from top firms to see if they were able to assist me or point me in the right direction, but was rejected or left without response. As desperate times called for desperate measures, I also went to some of the most affluent postcodes in London, including Kensington, to post my story through letterboxes, but unfortunately faced the same response,” she said.

Vitoria lost her father a few years ago, and had to leave behind her mother in Portugal as she felt receiving an education in the UK would not only help her become independent, but also aid her family.

Speaking to Sky News after receiving the donation from Swift, Mario said, “It’s amazing. I’m just over the moon and so thankful. I was utterly shocked when I found out she’d made the donation, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Given that the singer is not even in Britain, Vitoria said she was very surprised how her story reached the American superstar.

The public had donated generously on the page to raise nearly half her fundraising goal to cover her university tuition, but the star’s donation was beyond Mario’s imagination. Although the target was reached, Swift’s move brought more people to the page who are still continuing to donate.

The bright student has now promised to graduate with top grades “to make Taylor proud”, and wished she could give the singer a hug for her beautiful gesture.

This is not the first time Swift has made impromptu donations to individuals. In March, she donated $3000 to support fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

