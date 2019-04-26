Toggle Menu
Taylor Swift collaborates with Brendon Urie for new song ME!, fans can’t keep calm

The change in the vibe from her edgy, bold black-and-white pictures that defined her Reputation-era aesthetic to brighter, rainbow-centric hues was hard to miss, and fans were excited about the annoucement.

“It’s about embracing your individuality and celebrating it and owning it,” Taylor Swift said about the new song.

Amid the Avengers: Endgame frenzy, Taylor Swift announced the release of her new single and music video during an interview with Robin Roberts in Nashville, that aired live on ABC during NLF Draft on Thursday night.

The announcement sent Swifties in a tizzy and they couldn’t be happier to finally decode the secret behind her recent cryptic Instagram posts filled with pastel shade props — from rainbow dresses, glitter, butterflies and heart-shaped diamonds. The change in the vibe from her edgy, bold black-and-white pictures that defined her Reputation-era aesthetic to brighter, rainbow-centric hues is clearly hard to miss.

The song is called “ME!” and it features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Panic also confirmed the track on Twitter, writing “Sooooo, this is happening!” and linking to Swift’s YouTube where the video will premiere at midnight EST. The collaboration between the two artistes has now got fans all excited, especially from the LGBTQ community.

Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, who came out as Pansexual in 2018, pledged $1 million to LGBT youth during the Pride Month last year. Swift too recently donated $113,000 to Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group who oppose a series of bills moving inside the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly, which they say target LGBTQ individuals.

“It’s about embracing your individuality and celebrating it and owning it,” Swift told Roberts of “ME!” “With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads. I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

