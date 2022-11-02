Taylor Swift announces world tour and Swifties are ‘screaming, crying, and throwing up’

Taylor Swift Tuesday dropped the US schedule for her ‘Eras Tour’ that will be held next year from March to August in all major stadiums of her home country. The international dates for her tour will be revealed soon.

Swift also announced a lineup of nine opening acts that will join her on different dates in the US leg of the tour. The opening acts include Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Muna, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

In her announcement tweet, Swift wrote that the tour will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)”.

This tour will be held after a gap of four years since her Reputation Stadium Tour concluded in 2018. Since 2018, Swift has made four albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and most recently Midnights which was released in October this year. Midnights created a historic feat as 10 songs from the album made it to the top 10 spots in the Billboard Hot 100 list within a week.

Since Tuesday’s announcement, Swifties, as Taylor Swift’s fans are called, have taken to Twitter to talk about the tour.

me with the new taylor swift tour pic.twitter.com/aUfTphrAey — t (@swifterous) November 1, 2022

Me explaining to my bf that Taylor Swift is going on tour and I’ll be going by any means necessary. pic.twitter.com/iIN4X0MqsB — peachy (@peachyblooms) November 1, 2022

taylor swift’s setlist for her “ts the eras tour” pic.twitter.com/82id1zh4SL — i’m the problem (@ThrowbackTaylor) November 1, 2022

me walking into the taylor swift eras tour after selling my kidneys to get tickets:#TSTheErasTour

pic.twitter.com/HSy1KWlpQN — ” (@httpshcni) November 1, 2022

if i don’t get tickets to the taylor swift eras tour i will be making it everyone’s problem — jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 1, 2022

Ticketmaster DOES NOT HAVE THE INFRASTRUCTURE for a Taylor Swift tour. We knew this, we are seeing it now, and buying the actual tickets is going to be hell. — Hannah Elise (@hannahemaute) November 1, 2022

taylor swift the eras tour be like: pic.twitter.com/ttEQ7At8iD — t (@swifterous) November 1, 2022

Sorry everyone, no Christmas presents this year because Taylor Swift is going on tour and I need tickets — Karina Huaracha (@Kaaarina_pow) November 1, 2022

THE TOUR IS LITERALLY THIS PICTURE pic.twitter.com/umEP7RvtiB — hallowemma 🎃 (@joshspankindun) November 1, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT IS PLAYING MINNEAPOLIS PRIDE WEEKEND WITH GIRL IN RED I AM SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP — Melissa Stewart (@LissaJoStewart) November 1, 2022

Expressing their determination about seeing Swift perform live, a Twitter user wrote, “Sorry everyone, no Christmas presents this year because Taylor Swift is going on tour and I need tickets”. Another person wrote, “already screaming crying throwing up thinking about trying to get taylor swift tour tickets”.

Fans also highlighted that getting the tickets will be a hard task, considering how quickly they get sold out. This year, the ticket prices range between $49 (approximately Rs 4,000) to $449 (approximately Rs. 37,000).