scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Taylor Swift announces world tour and Swifties are ‘screaming, crying, and throwing up’

Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ will be held after a gap of four years since her Reputation Stadium Tour concluded in 2018.

Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift eras tour, Taylor swift announces world tour, Taylor swift eras tour tweets, viral tweets taylor swift world tour 2023, indian expressSince 2018, Swift has made four albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and most recently Midnights which was released in October this year

Taylor Swift Tuesday dropped the US schedule for her ‘Eras Tour’ that will be held next year from March to August in all major stadiums of her home country. The international dates for her tour will be revealed soon.

Swift also announced a lineup of nine opening acts that will join her on different dates in the US leg of the tour. The opening acts include Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Muna, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

ALSO READ |‘Learn to live alongside cringe’: Taylor Swift in NYU commencement speech

In her announcement tweet, Swift wrote that the tour will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)”.

This tour will be held after a gap of four years since her Reputation Stadium Tour concluded in 2018. Since 2018, Swift has made four albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and most recently Midnights which was released in October this year. Midnights created a historic feat as 10 songs from the album made it to the top 10 spots in the Billboard Hot 100 list within a week.

Since Tuesday’s announcement, Swifties, as Taylor Swift’s fans are called, have taken to Twitter to talk about the tour.

Expressing their determination about seeing Swift perform live, a Twitter user wrote, “Sorry everyone, no Christmas presents this year because Taylor Swift is going on tour and I need tickets”. Another person wrote, “already screaming crying throwing up thinking about trying to get taylor swift tour tickets”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

Fans also highlighted that getting the tickets will be a hard task, considering how quickly they get sold out. This year, the ticket prices range between $49 (approximately Rs 4,000) to $449 (approximately Rs. 37,000).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:35:13 am
Next Story

DU Admissions 2022: Full list of colleges with hostels and accommodation capacities

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement