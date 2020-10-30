YouTuber’s video involving a fondue disaster is an online hit, inspires memes

The Korean blogger's latest Mukbang video has netizens hooked as they said the disaster sums up 2020.

A YouTuber’s latest video in which he is eating some barbecue chicken with cheese fondue went horribly wrong when he was sprayed with melted cheese. The video has since become one of the most viewed videos on the internet and has even inspired memes.

Tasty Hoon, a popular South Korean food blogger, was shooting a mukbang video involving barbecue chicken and melted cheese. Mukbang videos involve the host of the video just eating things while talking into the camera.

To make his fondue, Hoon put melted cheese inside a device used to make a chocolate fountain. But as the fountain beings to turn, the melted cheese condenses again and ends up spraying all over him and the table.

The fountain stand slowly detaches from the motor, and a silent Hoon turns off the machine. But all the cheese is gone and Hoon is seen resignedly resting his head on the wall.

The clip was viewed over 2.5 million times in 12 hours and prompted a lot of reactions, including one about the error of using a chocolate fountain for fondue.

Thinking about the guy that put cheese in a chocolate fountain pic.twitter.com/jZQ1krWcvI — Parker (@panoparker) October 29, 2020

However, despite the chaos, Hoon went ahead with eating the food that was undamaged. After fighting back some tears, he even ate some of the chicken with cheese that had splattered around him.

The video was viewed over a million times on YouTube. While most people said they were left in splits, some said Hoon was a hero to continue with the video despite all that went wrong. The video has also inspired plenty of memes.

I think we’ve all put cheese in a chocolate fountain at some point in our lives… metaphorically speaking. — SMG Studio: Buy Moving Out for Xmas! (@smgstudio) October 30, 2020

Is he laughing or crying at the end? I really can’t tell, but fully understand either emotion. — Donald G. Carder (@theangrymick) October 29, 2020

can you imagine being slapped by half melted cheese? that should be on everyones bucket list. — ArecArws🎨🇸🇪🇺🇸 (@ArecArws) October 29, 2020

he realizes there’s a glob on the table and places it back into the fountain… i love him pic.twitter.com/heiI7PNFQk — jacq-o-lantern 🎃 (@hojicha_babie) October 29, 2020

How it looks like when I feel like my life is spiraling https://t.co/I3gfq6nOE0 — MANANG (@manini_kine) October 30, 2020

when im trying to hold my shit together and someone says “you good?” https://t.co/gCFvn1q5Sk — hoemari ✨ (@SEXTVPE) October 30, 2020

Me trying to make my brain work this week https://t.co/4CugkaBcgX — Barry Petchesky (@barry) October 30, 2020

whipped by our own cheese is truly the life we all live in 2020 https://t.co/SqBIOOsuYt — dan seifert (@dcseifert) October 30, 2020

from the chaos to the amount of cheese involved, this is such an impeccable, accurate mirror of all my downward spirals https://t.co/G0uU8pxBJd — Kimmy The Pooh (@kimmythepooh) October 30, 2020

Brexit explained in 30 seconds. https://t.co/RUPaqMyU48 — Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) October 30, 2020

This perfectly depicts how I feel about this semester #AcademicChatter https://t.co/mBEyFv7Cws — mechem (@mechem44996100) October 29, 2020

The video ended up being viewed not just in Korea but across the world, which in turn resulted in a surge of subscribers for his channel. Hoon later released a message thanking people for watching the video, and promised to try make a cheese fondue again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd