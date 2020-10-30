scorecardresearch
YouTuber’s video involving a fondue disaster is an online hit, inspires memes

Tasty Hoon, a popular South Korean food blogger, was shooting a video involving barbecue chicken and melted cheese that went horribly wrong.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 30, 2020 4:44:08 pm
youtuber cheese fondue video, cheese fondue breaksdown video, cheese fountain mishap video, tasty hoon, tasty hoon Cheese Fondue Chicken video, viral video, indian expressThe Korean blogger's latest Mukbang video has netizens hooked as they said the disaster sums up 2020.

A YouTuber’s latest video in which he is eating some barbecue chicken with cheese fondue went horribly wrong when he was sprayed with melted cheese. The video has since become one of the most viewed videos on the internet and has even inspired memes.

Tasty Hoon, a popular South Korean food blogger, was shooting a mukbang video involving barbecue chicken and melted cheese. Mukbang videos involve the host of the video just eating things while talking into the camera.

To make his fondue, Hoon put melted cheese inside a device used to make a chocolate fountain. But as the fountain beings to turn, the melted cheese condenses again and ends up spraying all over him and the table.

The fountain stand slowly detaches from the motor, and a silent Hoon turns off the machine. But all the cheese is gone and Hoon is seen resignedly resting his head on the wall.

The clip was viewed over 2.5 million times in 12 hours and prompted a lot of reactions, including one about the error of using a chocolate fountain for fondue.

However, despite the chaos, Hoon went ahead with eating the food that was undamaged. After fighting back some tears, he even ate some of the chicken with cheese that had splattered around him.

The video was viewed over a million times on YouTube. While most people said they were left in splits, some said Hoon was a hero to continue with the video despite all that went wrong. The video has also inspired plenty of memes.

The video ended up being viewed not just in Korea but across the world, which in turn resulted in a surge of subscribers for his channel. Hoon later released a message thanking people for watching the video, and promised to try make a cheese fondue again.

