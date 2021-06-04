scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

‘Dress up well’: Outrage as woman MP removed from Tanzanian Parliament for wearing ‘tight pants’

A group of women MPs insisted that the action was unfair and argued that there was nothing wrong with Sichwale’s clothing. They have also demanded an apology.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 3:05:15 pm
Tanzania MP, Tight-fitting pants, Female MP removed from Tanzania Parliament for wearing tight pants,Twitter reaction, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe move did not sit well with many, who called out the MP for “policing women’s bodies”.

A woman Member of Parliament (MP) in Tanzania was told to leave the National Assembly because her outfit was deemed inappropriate, prompting angry reactions from netizens across the world.

Speaker Job Ndugai told female lawmaker Condester Sichwale to join after she “dresses up well”. His reaction came after male MP Hussein Amar called out Sichwale for wearing trousers that he believed were too tight.

“Mr Speaker, an example there is my sister seated on my right with a yellow shirt. Look at the trousers she has worn, Mr Speaker!” Hussein Amar said in parliament on June 1, as per a BBC report. The speaker then ordered Sichwale to leave, telling her: “Go dress up well, and then join us back later”.

Though the legislator did not elaborate on what he found wrong with Sichwale’s attire, Amar went on to argue that Parliament was a reflection of the society, citing a portion of Parliament’s rules forbidding female legislators from wearing tight jeans.

In response to the move, a group of women MPs, led by Jacqueline Ngonyani and Stella Manyanya, insisted that the action was unfair and there was nothing wrong with Sichwale’s outfit. They have also demanded an apology.

Responding to the incident, while some on the internet pointed out that “it was important to adhere to the rules and regulations”, a large number of people called out the MP for “policing women’s bodies”. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement