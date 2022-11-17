‘Impossible to find shoes’: Tanya Herbert holds the record for world’s largest feet

In USA average women wear shoe sizes between 8.5 and 9, but for Tanya Herbert, these sizes are a little too small as her shoe size stands closest to size 18. With her right foot measuring up to 33.1 cm (13.03 inch) and her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 in), Herbert currently holds the Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest feet on a living person (female).

Interestingly Tanya’s height is 6 feet 9 inches, which makes her only three inches shorter than Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest woman in the world.

Growing up, Herbert always struggled to find women’s shoes that would fit her and as a result, she relied on men’s tennis shoes. Now she hopes that with her world record, she will be able to raise the issue of limited women’s shoe sizes and urge companies to offer affordable customisation services to people with large feet.

Talking about this issue with the Guinness World Records, she said, “Women struggle with size 12 or 13, trying to find shoes, and I’m size 18. You can find large men’s size shoes easily but trying to find women’s shoes is impossible or extremely unaffordable. Being a world record holder may open doors that I may not have been able to get into beforehand. I want to be a spark to the shoe manufacturing industry!”.

Talking about her unusually tall height, Herbert said that thanks to her healthy upbringing and supportive friends, she did not develop any self-esteem issues related to her height. She recalled that the only people who gave her a hard time were sports coaches who were perturbed by her disinterest in sports despite her height.