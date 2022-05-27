Two major league baseball teams use social media to raise awareness about gun violence, earn plaudits online

Days after 21 people, including 19 children, were brutally murdered in an elementary school in Texas, Americans are coming together to call for a stricter gun-control law. Now, two prominent baseball teams scrapped their game coverage for a day to offer facts about gun violence instead. Forgetting all differences, fans of all US baseball teams are now hailing them online.

While Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees players locked horns on the field, the social media teams of the franchises worked in unison to share statistics to raise awareness about gun violence in the country in wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

“In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence,” Rays tweeted ahead of their Thursday game. “The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable,” Yankees added in a similar post.

In another post, Tampa Bay team also pledged to make a $50,000 donation to a national gun violence prevention organisation.

Throughout the night, instead of game update from the stadium or baseball statistics, both teams’ accounts have shared stats like “Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020,” and “Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured.” They also shared relevant links for public to dig deeper and know more about the ongoing crisis.

Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 26, 2022

When an assault weapon is used in a mass shooting, it results in six times as many people shot than when other guns are used. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2022

With over 3 million followers, Yankees’ account is the top five most followed US sports teams on Twitter, according to NPR. People lauded the initiative taken by the sports teams and highlighted how important it is to use the platforms they have to drive change and not keep quiet in such trying times. While a few commentators came forward to argue that “sports is used as an escape” and the teams should not be “politicised”, others defended the move and said it’s too late now to carry on with their lives by just offering thoughts and prayers.

Many came forward to say they are not Yankees fans but respect the team for “stepping up” in dark times and “doing the right thing”, tagging their home teams to follow suit.

life’s tough. sometimes you have to be uncomfortable. — It Means No Corys (@Hanukkah_Matata) May 26, 2022

YES. Every entity with any type/size of platform should do some version of this: stop your regular programming, your normal way of doing things, and help focus the country’s conversation so our elected leaders have no choice but to pay attention to the people. — Anne Nilsson (@anne_nilsson) May 26, 2022

I’m a @Mets fan. And RTing a Yankee post is not something I would ever think I would do. This is one with RTing a million times over. — Mark (@MarkLFeinberg) May 26, 2022

Brilliant. We cannot stop here. Every corporation and every sports team needs to follow suit until this is all we are talking about as a country. STOP THE MADNESS!!!!! STOP SELLING AR-15 STYLE WEAPONS! Start tight background checks. NOW! Not tomorrow. NOW. — Democracy 4 All 😷💛 (@goodbye56789) May 26, 2022

More of this please. This is awesome. Way to go, Yankees! And with that said – thus concludes the only time I will be a fan of the Yankees. https://t.co/myEoGkcrZv — AHR (@ahopeross) May 27, 2022

As a Red Sox fan I am supposed to hate the Yankees, but you guys earned a lot of respect from me for doing this. Still going to root against you but you have my respect :) Thank you for this, hope other teams follow suit. — Scott Cee – Source Global (@ScottCeeSG) May 27, 2022

3.6M followers. During a game when they have the most eyes and attention, the Yankees used their platform to try and DO SOMETHING out here. I appreciate it. Love ya’ll for real. This was unexpected… https://t.co/73QdYOSwbZ — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) May 27, 2022

I can’t believe I’m about to say this but … Go Yankees!? https://t.co/CqZCJaooTt — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) May 27, 2022

I’m not sure how to tell you what a huge deal this is. The Yankees have been the capital C conservative sports team since, well, forever. The team that lavished hero worship on Giuliani and the NYPD for years. It might be a small gesture in the grand scheme, but it’s not nothing. https://t.co/V99hPfk0f2 — Dreadful in an Astonishing Way 🦋🌘⚔️ (@postedbygaslite) May 27, 2022

The Yankees twitter account is done with everybody’s shit right now – and I’m here for it.

I am not a Yankees fan, but I will give the every ounce of respect for what they are doing right now! https://t.co/enGnIH0zF3 — Schrödinger’s Zen…(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) May 27, 2022

Wow, now this is what Corporate Responsibility is about. You step up when the country needs you to. Having the privilege of owning or running a business its the least you can do. It’s always about paying it forward. Grand slam with this one Yanks. TY#OurBlueVoice #WTP_Of_TGCAF https://t.co/HAeBkprheG — DEMOCRACY SOLDIER 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇲 🇺🇦🌈🫂 (@DemSoldierJr) May 27, 2022

Shout out to Tamba Bay Rays who, like their division mates the New York Yankees, are only tweeting Gun facts tonight. Respect. https://t.co/prsxKWwMaj — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) May 27, 2022

Wow. I hope more organizations follow suit. https://t.co/4tnmb6GXUE — Jennie GETOVRIT❤🙏🌊 (@GetovritJennie) May 27, 2022

According to ESPN, the Texas school shooting was particularly personal for Rays player Brooks Raley, who is from Uvalde and still has family who live in the town. “He attended the school where the shooting occurred,” the report noted.

However, this isn’t the first time that US sports team are using their platform and voicing their opinion over mass shooting and gun laws. Earlier, Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors, went viral for his evocative speech during a news conference before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

“When are we going to do something?” he said fighting back tears as news of the school shootout was known. He slammed his fists on the table as he yelled, “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there.”