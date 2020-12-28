scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Tamil Nadu bakery pays tribute to Diego Maradona with life-sized cake

The cake is meant to be a tribute to the footballing legend who recently passed away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 28, 2020 7:32:55 pm
Diego Maradona, Cake statue, Tamil Nadu, Footballer Diego Maradona, Diego Maradona tribute cake statue, Tamil Nadu bakery Diego Maradona cake statue, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many lauded the bakery for its tribute, other claimed that the statue looked nothing like Maradona. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

A Ramanathapuram-based bakery made a giant cake of footballing legend Diego Maradona as a tribute to the late footballer and pictures of it are now being widely shared on social media.

According to news agency ANI, the cake is six-feet-tall and took four days to make. The statue was reportedly made with various ingredients including 60 kilograms of sugar and 270 eggs.

Satishranganathan, an employee of the bakery told ANI that the statue was made to pay homage to the late football player and to urge youngsters to take part in physical activities.

Take a look here:

While many lauded the bakery for its tribute, others claimed that the statue looked nothing like Maradona:

The bakery, according to ANI makes such life-sized cakes and in the past has attempted to create cakes that looked like former president APJ Abdul Kalam and musician Ilayaraja.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory as a player, passed away on November 25 after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Buenos Aires

(With inputs from ANI)

