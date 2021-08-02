scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Watch: Tamberi-Barshim share Olympic gold, heartwarming moment leaves netizens in tears

Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to share the gold medal in high jump instead of going for a jump-off after a tie. The last time a gold at Olympics track and field was shared before this was in 1912.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2021 3:44:52 pm
Gianmarco Tamberi, Mutaz Essa Barshim, tamberi barshim friendship, gianmarco tamberi tokyo olympics gold, mutaz essa barshim tokyo olympics gold, Trends, Indian Express trends, Indian ExpressTwitter weeps tears of joy with Tamberi and Barshim.

On the 9th day of the Olympics, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to share the gold medal in high jump instead of going for a jump-off after a tie and Twitter was overjoyed with the news.

As the official went to ask the two athletes about the jump-off, Barshim instead asked, “Can we have two golds?” and without uttering a word, Tamberi and Barshim broke into a hug.

Watch the video here:

In 2016, Tamberi suffered a serious injury while attempting a 2.41-metre high jump just before the Rio Olympics. In 2017, as Tamberi returned to competitions after a bad tournament Barshim approached him and helped him through a tough time. Both have been friends ever since.

As the two athletes hugged, there were tears of joy all around the stadium and on Twitter.

 

The last time a gold at Olympics track and field was shared before this was in 1912. Since the video went viral on the internet, it has been doing rounds on Twitter with people calling it the “best Olympic moment”. Many have been applauding the “spirit” shown by the athletes by sharing the gold medal.

