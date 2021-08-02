Watch: Tamberi-Barshim share Olympic gold, heartwarming moment leaves netizens in tears

On the 9th day of the Olympics, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to share the gold medal in high jump instead of going for a jump-off after a tie and Twitter was overjoyed with the news.

As the official went to ask the two athletes about the jump-off, Barshim instead asked, “Can we have two golds?” and without uttering a word, Tamberi and Barshim broke into a hug.

Watch the video here:

Best Olympic moment I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/vZP8XNegVq — Ana Breton (@missbreton) August 2, 2021

In 2016, Tamberi suffered a serious injury while attempting a 2.41-metre high jump just before the Rio Olympics. In 2017, as Tamberi returned to competitions after a bad tournament Barshim approached him and helped him through a tough time. Both have been friends ever since.

As the two athletes hugged, there were tears of joy all around the stadium and on Twitter.

Sharing the gold. Love it. Well done Tamberi & Barshim. pic.twitter.com/6AXTn2g55y — ryan! (@pink_sunshine1) August 1, 2021

Barshim and Tamberi have agreed to share the gold in high jump 😭❤️❤️ I’m sobbing. This is beautiful. — romi // between iron and silver (@merlinsarthur) August 1, 2021

The last time a gold at Olympics track and field was shared before this was in 1912. Since the video went viral on the internet, it has been doing rounds on Twitter with people calling it the “best Olympic moment”. Many have been applauding the “spirit” shown by the athletes by sharing the gold medal.

Barshim and Tamberi are joint gold medalists!!! They are the first joint gold medalist since the 1912 Olympic. It was so cool that they both decided on sharing it equally pic.twitter.com/XyuVdcIIDE — Dillon (Taylor’s Version) (@DillonPillay8) August 1, 2021

Tears of Joy&companions at the Olympics.

History casted.

Barsham of Qatar accepted to share the Gold Medal with Tamberi of Italy

Tamperi politely went to Barshim and requested if he will accept to share the gold?

Barshim hugged him and said yes.

Both coaches cried#CR7ProfAbdille pic.twitter.com/VPaVN2XK8H — Prof Mohamed Hussein Abdille,PhD (@ProfAbdille) August 1, 2021

Barshim and Tamberi both win gold after posting identical results in the men’s high jump final. They opted not to go for the golden jump. World Class act from World Class Athletes. What an example to set. #Athletics #Olympics — TKASA PE (@TKASA_PE) August 1, 2021