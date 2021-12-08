scorecardresearch
Talking Christmas tree in Canada mall creeps out some, delights others

🔴 The 56-foot tree with a clown's face talks to the visitors of the mall in Canada. Reportedly, the mall management had changed 15 years ago and the tree was out of sight for years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 8, 2021
Talking Christmas tree, Christmas tree, Christmas, Woody the tree, Dartmouth, Canada, social media viral, indian expressWoody the tree is the talk of the town in Dartmouth, Canada

As Christmas season is here, a mall in Canada has brought back its talking Christmas tree which was not on view for 15 years. The 56-foot tree is on display at Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia, Canada till December 23.

The tree with a clown’s face talks to people in the mall. Some find it creepy while some others are delighted. Interestingly, the tree has its own Twitter account. “Chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls,” read the description of the account.

Watch the video here:

The tree also took a few others on a trip down the memory lane. Some netizens felt like meeting their old friend. “Pay no attention to the terror in our eyes. This is two generations absolutely thrilled to see our old pal,” commented Robyn Bradshaw, a Twitter user.

The tree has been the spotlight since it was unveiled in the mall on November 20. Reportedly, the mall management had changed 15 years ago and the tree was out of sight for years.

