Talking Christmas tree in Canada mall creeps out some, delights others

Woody the tree is the talk of the town in Dartmouth, Canada

As Christmas season is here, a mall in Canada has brought back its talking Christmas tree which was not on view for 15 years. The 56-foot tree is on display at Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia, Canada till December 23.

The tree with a clown’s face talks to people in the mall. Some find it creepy while some others are delighted. Interestingly, the tree has its own Twitter account. “Chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls,” read the description of the account.

Watch the video here:



The tree also took a few others on a trip down the memory lane. Some netizens felt like meeting their old friend. “Pay no attention to the terror in our eyes. This is two generations absolutely thrilled to see our old pal,” commented Robyn Bradshaw, a Twitter user.

WOW– what a cool piece of history! Thanks for sharing 🎄 https://t.co/XEUqYpZXRa — Mic Mac Mall (@micmacmall) November 22, 2021

THANKS FIR POPPIN’ BY! ☺️ https://t.co/qkzDrZ0C5C — Woody The Talking Christmas Tree (@WoodyXmasTree) December 2, 2021

@WoodyXmasTree my daughter and her friends visited you this evening. This is her first time talking with you and second time seeing you. She still thinks you’re creepy even though she knows how much I love you! 🎄♥️ pic.twitter.com/wYy3SvsULi — Sandrella Mohanna (@moonmistsparrow) December 6, 2021

I haven’t been to a mall in years. I had no choice but to go this morning to drop off a modem. I made the best of it. I see you when you’re sleeping @WoodyXmasTree Who’s creepy now? 🙋🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ssrEBfz3rY — Rhonda (@rhondasday) December 3, 2021

😎 https://t.co/a8fGJVdtgO — Woody The Talking Christmas Tree (@WoodyXmasTree) December 5, 2021

Thank you @WoodyXmasTree for singing happy birthday to my nephew Jaxon tonight! He was SO happy afterwards and kept saying everyone clapped LOL you made his night 🥰 BEST TREE EVER! pic.twitter.com/MCrBPsttSr — skerrysissy (@Sissyskerry) December 5, 2021

The tree has been the spotlight since it was unveiled in the mall on November 20. Reportedly, the mall management had changed 15 years ago and the tree was out of sight for years.