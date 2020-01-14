Pictures of ash-blanketed villages go viral as Philippines continues to reel under Taal volcano eruption

Despite warnings of more hazardous eruptions from the authorities, many people have stayed behind and refused to go into relief camps. Despite warnings of more hazardous eruptions from the authorities, many people have stayed behind and refused to go into relief camps.

As villages in the Philippines continue to reel under the volcanic eruption from Taal, several beautiful yet terrifying images of buildings and vehicles blanketed in the volcanic ash are doing the rounds on the Internet. While some people are seen clearing fallen trees, others can be seen walking on ash-covered roads.

A resident checks his jeep covered with volcanic ash outside their house in Laurel, Batangas province, of Philippines on Tuesday. (Picture source: AP) A resident checks his jeep covered with volcanic ash outside their house in Laurel, Batangas province, of Philippines on Tuesday. (Picture source: AP)

According to Daily Mail, the crater of the volcano, which lies in the middle of Taal lake blasted out fountains of lava along with clouds of ash on Sunday, which forced people living around the mountain to rush to safety. The volcano reportedly came to life after repeated volcanic earthquakes.

Residents clear their roofs covered with volcanic ash at Laurel, Batangas province, of Philippines on Tuesday. (Picture source: AP) Residents clear their roofs covered with volcanic ash at Laurel, Batangas province, of Philippines on Tuesday. (Picture source: AP)

With reportedly 212 volcanic earthquakes having already taken place, thousands have been evacuated. However many still remain behind defying warnings of more hazardous eruptions.

Taal volcano continues to spew ash half a mile high as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (Picture source: AP) Taal volcano continues to spew ash half a mile high as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (Picture source: AP)

According to experts, though Taal is a small volcano, its multiple eruption points which have changed over time is what makes it complex and dangerous. Earthquakes and volcanic activities are not uncommon in the region of the Philipines as it lies along the Ring of Fire, which is a zone of major seismic activity.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd