Taiwanese tourist arrested in Philippines for wearing revealing bikini that’s ‘just a string’

A Taiwanese tourist was arrested and fined for wearing a revealing bikini on a beach at the popular tourist island of Boracay in The Philippines. Lin Tzu Ting, who was traveling with her boyfriend, was arrested and fined 2,500 Peso and told by authorities that she could not leave without paying the fine.

The tourist had first donned the ‘string bikini’ on the island’s white-sandy beaches on October 9. She was again spotted wearing a similar bikini the following day. Onlookers then posted pictures of her outfit on social media, which quickly went viral and caught the attention of the authorities.

Authorities tracked down the 26-year-old to her hotel. According to Philippines News Agency (PNA), the tourist was warned about her inappropriate dress, but she did not comply. In fact, she told authorities that it was “a form of art” and “personal expression”.

The police booked her under the ‘erotic and lewd photograph’ clause as there is no law at present that deals with indecent clothing. According to Daily Mail, Malay police chief Major Jess Baylon said she was booked because the bikini was “literally just a string”. She also added that this kind of dressing was unacceptable in their conservative culture.

Following the incident, officials and authorities urged hotels and resort owners to have their own protocol for informing guests about municipal ordinances.