Taiwan officials urge people not to change name to ‘salmon’ after sushi restaurant deal

Taiwanese officials are pleading with residents to stop changing their name to ‘salmon’, after dozens did just that to qualify for a promotion deal at a sushi restaurant.

Government offices were flooded with people requesting the name change after Japanese chain Akindo Sushiro promised a free all-you-can-eat sushi meal to all its customers with the Chinese characters ‘Gui Yu’, or salmon, on their ID cards.

Officials have since asked Taiwanese residents to stop sending requests for a name change as it was wasting government time, CNN reported. According to the Taipei Times, dozens of people paid around $3 each for a new ID card and registration certificate.

Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen said that the name changing was creating unnecessary paperwork for government officials, BBC reported. “I hope everyone can be more rational about it,” he said.

Several salmon-themed names, including ‘Kuo Salmon Rice Bowl’, ‘Salmon Fried Rice’ and ‘Meteor Salmon King’ were registered in recent weeks, AFP reported. Some changed their names with the intention of changing it back the day after availing of the deal.

Two managed to eat around $460 worth of sushi, following which they posted online: “I do not think we will want to eat salmon again for a while.”

In Taiwan, residents are only allowed to legally change their name three times, officials said.