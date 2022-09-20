Taiwan earthquake: Shocking video shows 600-metre bridge collapsed

After an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, shocking footage of damaged Gaoliao Bridge has surfaced online. The bridge linked picturesque tourism spots in Taiwan’s south-east, according to ABC.

The clip was shared by CNN on Instagram and showed the extent of damage in the iconic bridge in Taiwan. The 600-metre bridge was seen cracked, twisted and collapsed as the camera hovered over the water bodies and picturesque landscape. The remnants of the bridge- twisted metal and snapped cables – are seen lying in the water and grassland beneath.

Since Saturday evening, dozens of earthquakes have hit the island’s southeastern coast. Hundreds were trapped on mountain roads and train carriages were derailed, causing widespread havoc in the region, Associated Press reported.

Reuters report said that the epicentre was in Taitung county and no casualties were reported. As per US Geological Survey, the earthquake was of magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km.

Taiwan is vulnerable to earthquakes and it is located near the junction of two tectonic plates. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan and before that in 1999, a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people.