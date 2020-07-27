A Taiwanese couple in their 80s have become Instagram’s latest fashion influencers — with people’s forgotten laundry

When it comes to style and fashion, age is no bar, which is what an octogenarian couple from Taiwan is proving to the world — one Instagram post at a time. Importantly, their message is also that of sustainability.
Chang Wan-ji, 83 and his wife Hsu Sho-er, 84, who own a laundry in central Taiwan, have turned into a viral sensation by posing in clothes either forgotten or not picked for whatever reason by customers from their laundromat. While most garments that come for cleaning at their laundry, called Wan-Sho Laundry, are collected after the services, there are many that are not, sometimes for years. It is these garments that the couple wear and feature on their Instagram.
Their account – ‘Want Show as Young’ — shows the pair in the store sporting a mix-and-match of everything, from crop tops to jackets, accessorised with sunglasses and even berets.
👵🏼秀娥：Hi👋🏻你好！Where are you from? 這件襯衫，萬吉說還記得是一位女性顧客拿來洗的，但不知道為什麼，就只來過這一兩次，也沒有再來拿衣服，不知道是否也是外地來工作的人呢？ 附帶一提，萬吉在拍照的時候一直問說：「會不會一直拍，大家就覺得不稀奇，就不想看了？」，我跟他說不會，但他還是半信半疑啦… 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 短襯衫：至少5-10年未取軟質襯衫 短褲：萬吉私服工作褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 洋裝：至少5-10年未取絲質駝色洋裝 內搭：秀娥私服 （這套應該不用內搭但秀娥不好意思） 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
The couple’s grandson, Reef Chang, who is also the brainwave behind the profile, told indianexpress.com that he was inspired by something he would often hear his grandparents say to customers when he would be in their shop as a child. “My grandpa has been running this business for almost 70 years, and ever since my childhood days, when I used to help them at the shop, I saw them reminding people ‘don’t forget to pick up your laundry’,” he said.
“Then Covid-19 arrived and with that boredom, which inspired me to do something fun so keep my grandparents entertained.”
本來想拍出冷酷的感覺，結果這套每一張的萬吉和秀娥都自己在秀恩愛啦！ 這兩件西裝外套真的有夠久，據說甚至可能比孫子年紀還大（不可考），但是剪裁和設計實在完全不輸現在的風格，萬吉身上那件衣服有個細節沒有呈現到，那是一件格紋拼接的獵裝啊！！！雖然兩件size對於萬吉秀娥大了點，但是卻因為秀恩愛好像變成情侶裝了啦！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 西裝外套：應該有20年以上未取格紋獵裝 上衣：阿公日常白內衣 褲子：阿公私服西裝褲破掉自己去改短的短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 西裝外套：至少15年以上未取長版駝色西裝 內搭：5年以上未取金釦針織上衣 裙子：再度由秀娥30年私服擔綱 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
The idea, Reef said, is to show that the clothes might be “old” or secondhand, but when styled right and carried with flair, it can still be fashionable. Their photos have taken social media by storm amassing over 3,50,000 followers in less than a month since the launch of the Instagram handle.
The couple posts details of each outfit, and also how long it has been lying at their shop. There are some garments that came to the shop over a decade ago.
Thirty-one-year-old Reef, who is also the couple’s stylist, said he “just wanted to give them some fun in their later years”.
如果今天還是秀娥氣勢贏，那我就會告訴萬吉，說應觀眾要求，必須出一篇秀娥特輯！ 前幾天VOGUE的文章說到：「有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛❤️」，這是什麼愛？其實孫子也不知道，但當有人把整套好看的西裝送洗未取，拿來給兩人穿上，就算這次沒有相視而笑，就算衣服來自不同主人，也還是會覺得是情侶裝，這應該就是愛吧？ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 成套西裝：至少20年以上未取成套雙排扣白西裝 內搭：8年以上未取布達佩斯紀念T（已找到新主人） 腰帶：萬吉的領帶 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 成套西裝：至少15年以上未取全套卡其西裝 內搭：3年未取白t恤 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
“So, I asked them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothing can transformed into trendy outfits!,” he said in an email interview.
The family certainly never expected the huge fame. “I was really surprised,” Reef said, adding he had no idea so many people outside Taiwan would take this kind of interest in his grandparents.
一樣的衣服換一件裙子、一樣的褲子換一件衣服，再加上秀娥一個新的態度，就成了不同的萬吉👴🏼和秀娥👵🏼 萬吉很謝謝大家關心！藏起來的右手努力康復中！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 襯衫：至少6年未取花襯衫 內衣：萬吉日常白內衣 褲子：萬吉私服工作短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 上衣：8年未取紀念T(已找到新主人) 領巾：再度由被遺棄的手帕擔綱 裙子：再度由秀娥30年私服擔綱 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
Although the pair look quite relaxed posing in front of the camera, it wasn’t a smooth sailing in the beginning. “Although they agreed after being pursued by me, their first reaction was, ‘will anybody want to look at this and like it?” Reef said of the couple who have been married for 61 years.
Now that the account is getting love from all around, the couple couldn’t be happier. “They are very happy because many encourage them and praise them. They feel as if they now have many more grandchildren in the world,” Reef said. “Through these posts now, my grandparents also want to tell elderly people not to limit themselves and live every moment to the fullest.” .
60多年如一日的攜手，每天早上8點，萬吉秀娥依然準時開店！ 好像有個結論，萬吉只要遮起⋯禿⋯頭，就變年輕⋯然後，秀娥目前沒有hold不住的穿搭啊！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 外搭：5年以上未取短袖襯衫 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 褲子：阿公私服洗衣工作短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 裙子：30年以上秀娥私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
Chang Wan-ji and Hsu Sho-er never had any social media accounts, they are now slowly getting a hang of it, and also happily listening as their grandson translate people’s reactions to their posts.
Fans around the world have been not only commenting on their top-notch fashion game but also talking about how they are giving them couple goals. The posts have touched hearts of millions of people worldwide, and at a time when the elderly are most vulnerable and many of them are staying alone, people are moved to see Reef spending time with his grandparents and spreading joy.
“It’s really moving to know when people from various countries reach out and say ‘this is the most heartwarming thing in such a bad year’, and of course see my grandparents smile,” he said.
“What really touched me is many people sent really long messages, saying it reminded them that they haven’t spent much time with their grandparents. I just want to remind people to take care of our elders,” Reef added.
你看看，秀娥的臉真的很會擺！ 整理找到2件被遺忘的Adidas，所以今天嘗試兩個人年輕時也沒穿過的運動型態！也是店裡比較意外居然會被遺忘的年輕款式（？）結果萬吉秀娥還是輕鬆駕馭😅從櫃檯把阿公發呆的椅子拉出來讓他們坐著，結果秀娥自己擺了這樣的pose?! 👴🏼萬吉 上衣：主人已領取 褲子：萬吉私服—洗衣服時穿的工作褲 👵🏼秀娥 上衣：5年以上未取女白T 外套：2年以上未取Adidas 棒球外套 褲子：阿嬤私服，年代自己都忘了 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
From Vogue to Cosmopolitan, the couple’s photos have featured in many fashion magazines as also a number of social media handles of leading fashion magazines.
About his next plan, Reef said: “After the main job is done, he would like to continue promoting sustainable fashion, which, in turn, would help the issue of environmental protection of the planet. Many people don’t realise that excess new clothings and discarding old clothes quickly actually harms the environment.”
The couple, meanwhile, also hope that the rightful owners of the garments claim them soon.
