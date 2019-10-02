Toggle Menu
Taiwan bridge collapse kills four, heart-wrenching viral clip leaves netizens shockedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/taiwan-bridge-collapse-injures-12-heart-wrenching-viral-clip-leaves-netizens-shocked-6047462/

Taiwan bridge collapse kills four, heart-wrenching viral clip leaves netizens shocked

Rescuers in Taiwan are searching for two foreign fishermen, who are believed to be trapped in boats crushed in the bridge collapse that killed four and injured 10 in the town of Suao. However, the cause for the collapse is under investigation.

taiwan bridge collapses, taiwan bridge collapses viral video, bridge collapse, bridge collapse trending
Taiwan has high building standards as it is regularly hit by earthquakes and typhoons and the incident has left many people shocked

A bridge collapsed into a harbour in Taiwan on Tuesday, crushing several fishing boats and leaving four dead and at least 10 injured.

Dramatic footage of the incident, which was has gone viral on social media, showed the bridge completely collapsing into the water below moments before an oil tanker crossing it reaches the bridge end.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Bridge in China collapses due to weight but tourists continue to cross it

According to a Reuters report, rescuers in Taiwan are searching for two foreign fishermen, who are believed to be trapped in boats crushed in the bridge collapse that killed four and injured 10 in the town of Suao. However, the cause for the collapse is under investigation.

Watch the video here:

Taiwan has high building standards as it is regularly hit by earthquakes and typhoons and the incident has left many people shocked, the news website reported.

Advertising

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger angry reactions on social media. While many hoped for the well being of the people injured in the collapse, others questioned those responsible for building the bridge.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android