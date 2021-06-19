Taco Bell employee jumps into kitchen sink on last day of work, video goes viral

A young man chose an unusual way to bid goodbye to his job of three years at Taco Bell — jumping into a kitchen sink to mark his last day at work! Now, as the video has taken social media by storm, it has left netizens divided online.

Steven Pauley (@undeaddot), 20, signed out in an epic way filming himself jumping into a wash basin filled with detergent, and probably some utensils as well. Standing on a small ladder in the kitchen of a West Virginia outlet of the fast-food brand, he was seen taking a few deep breaths before jumping into the air and then cannonballing in the sink. Splashing soapy water all over the floor, the young man was seen emerging from the froth and two spoons in his hand.

Sharing the video with The Backyardigans’s song, ‘Into The Thick of It’ on TikTok, the video went viral not only on the app but on other platforms as well. Watch the video here:

“One final THANK YOU to Taco Bell for 3 years of work experience… on to the next chapter of life which is…. STREAMING 😎” he wrote on Instagram sharing a sneak-peek of his TikTok video.

As the video created a buzz online, with some saying “he definitely got fired”, the man clarified it was filmed during his final shift after he had put in his papers. Talking to Newsweek, he said that he wanted to have some fun seeing his co-workers upset to see him leave. He added that he was the guy at work who “lightens the mood and has a good time, all while somehow keeping things professional”.

As people on the internet were concerned, saying it could have ended badly and he must have got hurt, he reassured he escaped unharmed. “Not a scrape or a bruise, just some harmless fun,” he added.

Pauley stressed that he left the place exactly how he did every night, “after cleaning up any mess, of course”, while many wondered how the fast-food company had reacted to his stunt.

Many were amazed online how he pulled it off effortlessly — fitting into the sink perfectly — guessing it wasn’t his first attempt. While some joked saying it was surely a way to “jump into unemployment”, others were left “disgusted”, raising questions about hygiene in the kitchen.

According to Daily Mail, he has quit his job to focus on playing video games – primarily Call of Duty – on his Twitch account. “My game plan had originally been to get a regular 9 to 5 job, and then have a set streaming schedule, but it never worked out like that, so I figured I would do gaming full-time,” he was quoted.

However, he isn’t the only one to jump in a commercial kitchen sink. Last year, a Wendy’s employee was fired after video of him bathing in the sink went viral. In 2019 as well, another employee was filmed bathing in a restaurant’s kitchen, causing outrage online.