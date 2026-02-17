‘Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?’: Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore

Dressed in a saree, SZA joined devotees for an all-night celebration. She later stepped onto the stage, dancing and chanting along with the crowd.

By: Trends Desk
Feb 17, 2026
SZA Mahashivratri viral videoSZA was seen with her mother at the Isha Foundation’s Isha Yoga Centre
Grammy-winning singer SZA surprised fans after she was seen during Mahashivratri with her mother at the Isha Foundation’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Dressed in a saree, the international pop star joined devotees for an all-night celebration. She later stepped onto the stage, dancing and chanting along with the crowd. At one point, she greeted attendees with a cheerful “Namaskaram” and led them in chants of “Shiv Shambhu.”

In a clip that quickly went viral, she can be heard saying, “Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?”.

Watch the video:

 

Her appearance caught many off guard, and social media was filled with reactions praising her respectful participation in the rituals.

One person joked, “First in the bloodline to hear, Can I get a Shiv Shambooo….” Another wrote, “So fortunate to experience this live.”

A third person added, “Spirituality has better celebrity attendance than some award shows.” A fourth individual commented, “Imagine a global superstar showing up at a spiritual summit in India, and people still act like culture and fame can’t coexist.”

Several Indian celebrities were also present, including Salim Merchant, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sara Arjun.

Earlier, SZA posted about her time in the Isha Foundation’s Samyama programme, sharing before-and-after photos and calling it a deeply moving experience. She wrote, “Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful. I have no words for my Samyama experience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

 

She described spending more than eight days without phones, mirrors, or eye contact, adding that she “lost my mind, then found it.” Thanking the volunteers and Sadhguru, she ended the post with: “My love for the process and this life is indescribable. namaskaram.”

 

