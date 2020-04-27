Watch: Syrian widows prepare meals in protective gear for the needy in war-torn Idlib

Women preparing iftar meals. Out of the 300 meals the women prepare on a daily basis, a small portion goes to the poor families living in tents and camps. Women preparing iftar meals. Out of the 300 meals the women prepare on a daily basis, a small portion goes to the poor families living in tents and camps.

The holy month of Ramzan has begun on a muted note for Muslims around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite the disease, a group of Syrian women are making sure that the needy and displaced in war-torn Idlib get iftar meals.

A video by news agency AFP showed Syrian women wearing masks and gloves while preparing the meals that would be handed out.

“Our cooks and volunteers here have lost their husbands. The idea and purpose of this kitchen are to make them work during the holy month of Ramadan,” says Najla Bitar, director of the women’s kitchen.

The report said that 300 meals the women cook daily go to the poor families living in tents and camps.

No cases of Covid-19 have been reported yet in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where a government offensive displaced nearly a million people earlier this year and where authorities have carried out around 200 tests.

