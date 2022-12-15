scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Syrian hairstylist sets Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle. Guess how tall it stands?

Dani Hiswani set the Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle as he created a coiffure that measured an astonishing 2.90 metres (9 feet 6.5 inches) in Dubai, UAE.

Guinness World Records for highest hairstyle, Syrian hairstylist, Dani Hiswani, hair, Christmas tree, GWR, Instagram, viral, trending, Indian ExpressDani Hiswani set the Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle.

Are you someone who is fond of styling their hair in a different way? Many people try to style and braid their hair in a way that will make them stand out. However, have you ever imagined having a coiffure that stands more than 9 feet high?

It may sound incredulous, but this was achieved by Dani Hiswani, a Syrian hairstylist, who set the Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle. Hiswani styled a woman’s hair that measured an astonishing 2.90 metres (9 feet 6.5 inches) in Dubai, UAE, on September 16 this year.

Also Read |Brazilian man breaks Guinness World Record for ‘farthest eyeball pop’

The official Guinness World Records shared the video of the record-breaking feat on Instagram Thursday. The woman wore a helmet that had three little poles standing upright. Hiswani used wigs and hair extensions to create the coiffure and even added decorations such as balls to the hair as he wanted it to resemble a Christmas tree.

Watch the clip below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 2.65 lakh views. Many netizens, however, were unimpressed by the feat and said that for such a record, only the natural hair of a person must be used.

“Hair style only with her own hair must be considered rather than additional guess now this Guinness book record has become business concept,” an Instagram user opined.

“Marge Simpson final form,” a user joked referring to the fictional character from the cartoon The Simpsons. “That’s a whole Christmas tree,” said another. “Culture appropriation!! They should have used her natural texture of hair,” expressed another netizen. “They needed to use hair that Defies gravity,” another person wrote.

Hiswani is a well-known Syrian hairstylist who has been in the industry for 18 years. He got into fashion seven years ago and that is when he started showcasing his talent with hair, the Guinness World Records website states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

He believes that hairstyling is more than just a service, it’s a form of art. Dani had previously created a small Christmas tree on a woman, and he wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of a Christmas tree and breaking a Guinness World Records title, it further says.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:38:54 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022: Riots break out in Lyon after France beat Morocco in semi-final

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close