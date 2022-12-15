Syrian hairstylist sets Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle. Guess how tall it stands?

Are you someone who is fond of styling their hair in a different way? Many people try to style and braid their hair in a way that will make them stand out. However, have you ever imagined having a coiffure that stands more than 9 feet high?

It may sound incredulous, but this was achieved by Dani Hiswani, a Syrian hairstylist, who set the Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle. Hiswani styled a woman’s hair that measured an astonishing 2.90 metres (9 feet 6.5 inches) in Dubai, UAE, on September 16 this year.

The official Guinness World Records shared the video of the record-breaking feat on Instagram Thursday. The woman wore a helmet that had three little poles standing upright. Hiswani used wigs and hair extensions to create the coiffure and even added decorations such as balls to the hair as he wanted it to resemble a Christmas tree.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 2.65 lakh views. Many netizens, however, were unimpressed by the feat and said that for such a record, only the natural hair of a person must be used.

“Hair style only with her own hair must be considered rather than additional guess now this Guinness book record has become business concept,” an Instagram user opined.

“Marge Simpson final form,” a user joked referring to the fictional character from the cartoon The Simpsons. “That’s a whole Christmas tree,” said another. “Culture appropriation!! They should have used her natural texture of hair,” expressed another netizen. “They needed to use hair that Defies gravity,” another person wrote.

Hiswani is a well-known Syrian hairstylist who has been in the industry for 18 years. He got into fashion seven years ago and that is when he started showcasing his talent with hair, the Guinness World Records website states.

He believes that hairstyling is more than just a service, it’s a form of art. Dani had previously created a small Christmas tree on a woman, and he wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of a Christmas tree and breaking a Guinness World Records title, it further says.