Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Must Read

Viral Video: Syrian dad plays ‘laughing game’ with daughter to help her deal with bombing

There has been intense bombing in the Syrian province of Idlib for the last couple of weeks as a coalition of Russian and pro-government troops advance in the last bastion held by rebels. A father came up with a unique solution to help his daughter deal with it.

Published: February 18, 2020 3:24:21 pm
The father’s game to protect his child is going viral leaving people teary-eyed online.

A Syrian father’s solution to help his young daughter deal with relentless shelling and firing in the strife-torn region is now a viral video.

Journalist Mehmet Algan shared a video on Twitter of a resident from the city of Idlib who taught his 4-year-old daughter that the sounds of overhead aircraft and bombs were part of a game. “Every time a voice comes in, the family laughs so that the game doesn’t break. Syria was a slow motion defeat of humanity. Too big heart pain,” he wrote.

In the video, Abdullah Al-Mohammad and his daughter Selva are heard laughing hard every time a bomb is heard exploding in the background.

Watch the video here:

There has been intense bombing in the Syrian province of Idlib for the last couple of weeks as a coalition of Russian and pro-government troops advance in the last bastion held by rebels.

Talking to Independent Turkish, the 32-year-old father said the game came to his mind after bombs fell near their home in the Serakıb area.

“There was a lot of bombardment. The children were suffering from psychological problems and nervous breakdowns because of the bombings,” he said.

Abdullah said he told his daughter that the sounds of the bombs and guns were from toy guns that they used for games during holidays.

“I taught that it wasn’t scary and she should laugh,” he said.

On social media, many said that the video as heartbreaking and praised the man for protecting his child. Some drew comparisons with the Roberto Benigni film ‘Life Is Beautiful’, in which a father shields his son from the horrors of a concentration camp for Jews in the Second World War by claiming its all part of a game.

Since December 2019 an estimated 900,000 people have been forced to flee, most of them women and children, the UN said in a report earlier this week.

The UN said that health facilities and schools were being targeted. UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Mark Lowcock, warned that “the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st Century” could only be avoided with a ceasefire. Babies and small children were dying because of the cold, he said, with people forced to sleep outside in freezing temperatures as camps were full.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement