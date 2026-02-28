Sydney Sweeney shows off her football skills in Lisbon, viral video stuns fans: ‘Better dribbling skills than…’

Sweeney is seen confidently passing to others, smoothly dribbling, and even pulling off a few freestyle tricks

Sydney Sweeney has a knack for staying in the spotlight and dominating social media chatter. Whether it’s the buzz around her bathwater soap, her headline-making American Eagle jeans campaign, or the launch of her own lingerie brand, the actor consistently finds ways to capture attention. This time, however, she’s trending for something entirely different—her football skills.

In a video that has quickly gone viral, Sweeney appears in a casual outfit while attending a Liga Portugal clash between Sporting CP and G D Estoril Praia at Lisbon’s José Alvalade Stadium. After the final whistle, she stepped onto the pitch and gave fans an unexpected glimpse of her ball control.