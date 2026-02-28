Sydney Sweeney shows off her football skills in Lisbon, viral video stuns fans: ‘Better dribbling skills than…’

Sydney Sweeney has a knack for staying in the spotlight and dominating social media chatter. Whether it’s the buzz around her bathwater soap, her headline-making American Eagle jeans campaign, or the launch of her own lingerie brand, the actor consistently finds ways to capture attention. This time, however, she’s trending for something entirely different—her football skills.
In a video that has quickly gone viral, Sweeney appears in a casual outfit while attending a Liga Portugal clash between Sporting CP and G D Estoril Praia at Lisbon’s José Alvalade Stadium. After the final whistle, she stepped onto the pitch and gave fans an unexpected glimpse of her ball control.
The 78-second clip shows Sweeney playfully kicking the ball around with Jubas, Sporting CP’s mascot. She is seen confidently passing to others, smoothly dribbling, and even pulling off a few freestyle tricks, all while flashing a wide, relaxed smile that suggests she was thoroughly enjoying the moment.
Sydney Sweeney is going viral for her soccer skills⚽️👀pic.twitter.com/cv7WNrntS7
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 28, 2026
Unsurprisingly, the video has been widely shared across social media, with numerous fan accounts reposting the clip. The accompanying caption reads: “Sydney Sweeney is going viral for her soccer skills.”
Fans and netizens quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. According to one user, Sweeney was able to show her football skills because of her “athletic background.” “While she is best known for her acting, Sweeney has a legitimate history as a multi-sport athlete: Competitive Sports: Growing up, she competed in soccer, baseball, and snow slalom. Combat Sports: She began training in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) at age 14 and has showcased skills in taekwondo, grappling, and kickboxing. Boxing Biopic: She recently underwent a significant physical transformation, including gaining and then losing 30+ pounds, to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic,” the comment reads.
Another user wrote, “I love how she handles balls no matter what.” A third user commented, “She definitely got the game both on and off field.”
A fourth individual added, “For a female with that brand.. she’s good. Can do better but good.” A fifth person quipped, “Better dribbling skills than Ronaldo.”