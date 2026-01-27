Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’

American actor Sydney Sweeney has sparked a controversy with her latest promotional stunt for a lingerie brand at the iconic Hollywood Sign located in Los Angeles.

In the now-viral video, the 28-year-old Euphoria actor can be seen climbing up a portion of the California landmark at night and hanging undergarments on it, along with her crew. Sharing the video on Monday, an X handle @FearedBuck wrote, “Sydney Sweeney could face vandalism charges after climbing the Hollywood sign and hanging bras on it to promote her new lingerie brand.”

Sydney Sweeney could face vandalism charges after climbing the Hollywood sign and hanging bras on it to promote her new lingerie brand. (via TMZ)

With nearly 8 million views, the video ignited a backlash. “They let billionaires buy laws, but a bra on a sign is where they draw the line,” a user wrote. “Hanging bras on the Hollywood sign is the most bullish move for a lingerie brand in years,” another user commented.

“That’s a pretty crazy stunt, considering how famous she already is,” a third user reacted.

Steve Nissen, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, revealed that they “did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production,” PEOPLE reported.

Nissen shared that the production was “not authorised by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”

“Anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” he said.

However, TMZ claimed that Sweeney obtained permission for the stunt from FilmLA, which serves as the official film office for the City and County of Los Angeles.

Earlier, the actor made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle, with critics slamming the jeans brand over racism and genetic superiority. After the backlash, Sweeney said she was surprised by the reaction.

“I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true,” PEOPLE quoted Sweeney as having said.