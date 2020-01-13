Follow Us:
Monday, January 13, 2020

Sydney Opera House illuminates sails with images of Australian firefighters battling bushfires

The tribute on January 11 featured images taken by the photographers on the ground and focussed on moments of solidarity and hope as volunteers and firefighters worked to restrict the impact of the bushfires. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2020 6:35:49 pm
Sydney Opera House, Australian bushfire, Australia, Sydney Opera House tribute to firefighter, Sydney Opera House supports for bushfire victims, tribute to bushfire victims, Trending, Indian Express news Opera House’s sails were illuminated with images of firefighters and volunteers which were taken by photographers who focused on moments of solidarity and hope.

The sails of Sydney’s iconic Opera House were illuminated with images of firefighters to show support for their efforts in battling bushfires. For over two hours on January 11, pictures of handpainted signs and those of volunteers and firefighters were displayed on the iconic building’s sails.

“We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage,” said a tweet from the opera house’s official handle.

In a statement, Opera House chief executive Louise Herron expressed gratitude to all the emergency services and the ongoing efforts of the volunteers and firefighters. The Opera House also announced that it will co-host a comedy gala fundraiser in March to benefit communities affected by the fires.

Australia is currently experiencing the worst fire season in its history. The fire has impacted more than 10.3 million hectares of forest land so far.

Since October, thousands of Australians have been subjected to repeat evacuations as huge and unpredictable fires scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), an area roughly the size of South Korea.

