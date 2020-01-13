Sydney Opera House illuminates sails with images of Australian firefighters battling bushfires

Opera House’s sails were illuminated with images of firefighters and volunteers which were taken by photographers who focused on moments of solidarity and hope. Opera House’s sails were illuminated with images of firefighters and volunteers which were taken by photographers who focused on moments of solidarity and hope.

The sails of Sydney’s iconic Opera House were illuminated with images of firefighters to show support for their efforts in battling bushfires. For over two hours on January 11, pictures of handpainted signs and those of volunteers and firefighters were displayed on the iconic building’s sails.

The tribute, which began at 8.30 pm, featured images taken by the photographers on the ground and focussed on moments of solidarity and hope.

Watch the video of the display here:

“We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage,” said a tweet from the opera house’s official handle.

In a statement, Opera House chief executive Louise Herron expressed gratitude to all the emergency services and the ongoing efforts of the volunteers and firefighters. The Opera House also announced that it will co-host a comedy gala fundraiser in March to benefit communities affected by the fires.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the tribute here:

So very fitting – what a magnificent show of appreciation — HenryLawson (@HenryLawson55) January 11, 2020

My thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by the bushfires raging across many parts of Aus. To those fighting fires & caring for those most affected, thank you – your courage and kindness is extraordinary 💙 — Alessandra (@AlessPickings) January 11, 2020

That’s a beautiful tribute. ❤❤ — Mary (@marykk196) January 11, 2020

May the lord keep them all safe. The human, the animal, the fighters alike. God be with them all. — TheDj1971 (@highnotehoney71) January 12, 2020

Thanks for your good work. May God bless you all — Ose Okoh (@osewise) January 11, 2020

God be with Australia and all of the brave firefighters and rescuers! — JudyK (@jmkoehler61) January 11, 2020

Thank you so very much @SydOperaHouse so very touching to see our Nation come together to thank these wonderful people who sacrifice to keep us safe ❤️ — Gisela (@ricci_gisela) January 11, 2020

Praying for everyone that has been affected by these awful fires. 😭 — Suzanne (@Littlesis87) January 11, 2020

What a wonderful gesture to all those effected and the ones who are fighting the fires and helping where they can . Thoughts with Australia. — Wendy (@Tigerhoke) January 11, 2020

Prayers from across the Oceans, our love and prayers to Australia, may our US fire fighters successfully and safely help you as you fight these fires . Love from Brighton Michigan — John Banana (@JohnBanana1) January 12, 2020

Beautiful tribute to courage — Roni Selig (@roniselig) January 12, 2020

Fabulous and profound — victoria bieber (@allegro572) January 12, 2020

Awesome tribute!!! 💖💖💖Praying for all people and animals!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Wrong Time for Dragons (@NoDragonsTime) January 11, 2020

love & light! :) ❤️ — Jojo Catbagan (@joanacatbagan) January 11, 2020

That is soo cool! — Kim Taylor (@KimN_Taylor) January 11, 2020

This is so sweet! I love this! — Erika (@simmererika) January 11, 2020

♥ ♥ I am sending my GREATEST RESPECT here from Denmark ♥ ♥ — Kim Nordenstrand (@KNordenstrand) January 11, 2020

They derverve all the accolades and prayers from all of us — peter (@peteskanga3) January 12, 2020

Simply stunning! Thank you so much! — Sue tunstall (@stunstal) January 11, 2020

Australia is currently experiencing the worst fire season in its history. The fire has impacted more than 10.3 million hectares of forest land so far.

Since October, thousands of Australians have been subjected to repeat evacuations as huge and unpredictable fires scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), an area roughly the size of South Korea.

