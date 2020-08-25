scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Singer Diljit Dosanjh shares video of women in Switzerland dancing to his song ‘G.O.A.T.’

The 45-second long video shows the women trying to do the bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh’s single and was posted by Indian Foreign Service officer Gurleen Kaur.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2020 4:31:06 pm
Diljit Dosanjh, G.O.A.T., Switzerland, Women, Bhangra dance Switzerland, Viral video, Bhangra dance videos, Punjabi dance, Trending news, Indian Express newsIn the 45 second long video, the woman imitates the bhangra steps by Karanvir Singh, a representative at the World Economic Forum. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Gurleen Kaur)

A clip of a group of women in Switzerland trying to do the bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh single ‘G.O.A.T’ is being widely shared on social media, and even the actor shared it from his official handle.

The 45-second long video shows the women dancing to Dosanjh’s song as they try to match steps with Karanvir Singh, a representative at the World Economic Forum.

Take a look here:

The video posted by Indian Foreign Service officer Gurleen Kaur was also retweeted by Dosanjh. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh times and has more than 10,000 likes.

