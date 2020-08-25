Singer Diljit Dosanjh shares video of women in Switzerland dancing to his song ‘G.O.A.T.’

A clip of a group of women in Switzerland trying to do the bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh single ‘G.O.A.T’ is being widely shared on social media, and even the actor shared it from his official handle.
The 45-second long video shows the women dancing to Dosanjh’s song as they try to match steps with Karanvir Singh, a representative at the World Economic Forum.
When Europeans groove on @diljitdosanjh‘s G.O.A.T!
Indian Bhangra in #Switzerland by @karanvir_in 🇮🇳🇨🇭#IndianCulture #Bhangra @ICCR_Delhi @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/UZiRI3ZmPj
— Gurleen Kaur (@gurleenmalik) August 23, 2020
The video posted by Indian Foreign Service officer Gurleen Kaur was also retweeted by Dosanjh. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Long live Punjabiyat, the real G.O.A.T !
— Satwant Singh Rissam (@ssrissam) August 24, 2020
Punjabi culture not indian culture.
Love punjabi, love punjab 💚
— Nomi ਨੋਮੀ نَومِــی (@Nomii_gujjar) August 24, 2020
Well done
— Dalbir Singh (@DalbirS04958702) August 25, 2020
Kya baat ae …❤❤
— Ravi.PB09 (@Pb09Ravi) August 24, 2020
Love this post! You’re the best ❤️
— Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 24, 2020
Amazingly Beautiful….
— Jaspreet Singh (@Jaspreet68BJP) August 24, 2020
Lovely
— समर (@sangram7) August 24, 2020
Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh times and has more than 10,000 likes.
