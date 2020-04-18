Follow Us:
Switzerland’s Matterhorn lit up with Indian flag to show solidarity against COVID-19

The illumination was part of a series by renowned Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter in an attempt to spread hope and solidarity during the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared pictures of the 14,692-foot mountain lit up with the Indian flag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2020 2:18:10 pm
Switzerland, Matterhorn, Swiss Matterhorn, Indian tricolours, Swiss Matterhorn lit up in Indian flag colours, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending, Indian Express news’ The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland’s landmark peak Zermatt Matterhorn, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times. (Photo courtesy: Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan Swissnex India)

Switzerland’s iconic Matterhorn Mountains were illuminated with the Indian tricolour late Friday in a show of solidarity for the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The illumination was part of a series by renowned Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter in an attempt to spread hope and solidarity during the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared pictures of the 14,692-foot mountain lit up with the Indian flag. “The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic,” PM Modi tweeted.

Take a look here:

The projections were nearly 800-meters high and the images of the mountain were tweeted out by the official Twitter handle of Embassy of India to Switzerland. The post, which soon went viral, caught the attention of many. Take a look at how the netizens reacted to the gesture here:

Along with India, the flags of the US, Germany, Spain, the UK and Japan have also been projected on the mountain.

Describing the light show, the official website of Zermatt’s Matterhorn said, “With this light projection, Zermatt wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times. The village shows solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis”.

