Switzerland’s Matterhorn lit up with Indian flag to show solidarity against COVID-19

The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland’s landmark peak Zermatt Matterhorn, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times. (Photo courtesy: Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan Swissnex India) The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland’s landmark peak Zermatt Matterhorn, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times. (Photo courtesy: Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan Swissnex India)

Switzerland’s iconic Matterhorn Mountains were illuminated with the Indian tricolour late Friday in a show of solidarity for the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The illumination was part of a series by renowned Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter in an attempt to spread hope and solidarity during the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared pictures of the 14,692-foot mountain lit up with the Indian flag. “The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic,” PM Modi tweeted.

Take a look here:

INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/y4diNDSlT9 — India in Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein (@IndiainSwiss) April 17, 2020

The projections were nearly 800-meters high and the images of the mountain were tweeted out by the official Twitter handle of Embassy of India to Switzerland. The post, which soon went viral, caught the attention of many. Take a look at how the netizens reacted to the gesture here:

Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland’s landmark peak Zermatt Matterhorn, to express solidarity & give hope to all Indians in these difficult times!

©️ Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter & photo by Gabriel Perren Photo: Embassy of Switzerland to India & Bhutan Swissnex India pic.twitter.com/tu4zDocx7I — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 18, 2020

Thanku switzerland .will remember our friend’s thoughtful gesture, stay blessed stay safe — Dr sarita (@real_sarita_M) April 18, 2020

Proud moment for India.

It shows the significance of India in the world. pic.twitter.com/aN589Hwifi — Sachin Dubey (@SachinD71407992) April 18, 2020

Thank you very much for this gesture — shashank dwivedi (@Shashankd65) April 18, 2020

Tribute to 1.3 billion resolved to fight it together — Sachin pant (@Sachinpant13) April 18, 2020

This is amazing. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 — Anuja11488 (@anuja11488) April 18, 2020

Vande Matram…Jai Hind — Khalid Malik (@KhalidM14707123) April 18, 2020

Really Nice👌👌👌🙏🙏🙏👍👍 and Thank you. India in collaboration with all countries will fight against Corona. — Akshay R. Deshmukh (@ardeshmukh7594) April 18, 2020

🇮🇳🇮🇳jai Hind — Narender Hooda (@NarendersHooda) April 18, 2020

Super Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 — Kanchana P.K (@KanchanaPK2) April 18, 2020

Along with India, the flags of the US, Germany, Spain, the UK and Japan have also been projected on the mountain.

Describing the light show, the official website of Zermatt’s Matterhorn said, “With this light projection, Zermatt wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times. The village shows solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis”.

