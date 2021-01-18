Swiss Police’s viral ‘Jerusalema’ dance video ends in Irish cops accepting challenge

The members of the Swiss Federal Police in their various uniforms, including some in full riot gear, were seen dancing in car parks, on the streets and on top of tall buildings. (Source: ZugerPolizei/ Facebook)

As a video of police officers in Switzerland dancing to a popular song went viral, it created a huge buzz online — ending with a challenge thrown at, and accepted by, their Irish counterparts.

Law enforcement officers attached with Zugar Polizei recently released a video of them enjoying themselves in the snow, dancing their hearts out. The over four-minute video shared on their official handle gained nearly 8 million views on Facebook alone, not just winning hearts in Switzerland but around the world.

From police in riot gears to staff at control rooms, all were seen dancing to viral African hit ‘Jerusalema’, composed by musician Master KG and sung by African gospel vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. “Sometimes it doesn’t take much to meet life with a smile. Maybe we’ll make it, even in this not easy time for all of us to put a smile on your face,” the force wrote online sharing the video.

As the clip went viral, Frankie Beats, an Irish radio DJ based in Portugal, shared the video and asked the Gardaí, the national police of Ireland, if they were up to the Jerusalema dance challenge, which was one of biggest social media trends of 2020.

“Police officers in Switzerland @fedpolCH decided to do something special for its people in these dark times. Just amazing!” he wrote online praising the Swizz police teams. Tagging the Irish Police’s official handle he added: “@gardainfo? Will you accept the challenge if enough people retweet this?”

Things got interesting when Swiss Federal Police’s official Twitter account replied to the tweet saying they are “looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo!” But they upped the ante, adding: “Even though the Flag of Switzerland product of the @ZugerPolizei can hardly be topped in terms of #precision, #discipline an #perfectionism”, with an wink emoji.

Stakes got high when the Department of Justice too got involved, tagging the Gardaí to accept the challenge and make Ireland proud. Finally, the Irish force replied online and accepted the challenge.

Although Irish police force hasn’t released the video of their dance challenge yet, the Twitter thread brought back many popular entries to the challenge, where cops were seen recreating the viral choreography.

In 2020, #JerusalemaDanceChallenge gained popularity across the globe, providing hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the challenge, people from all walks of life were seen dancing to the Zulu song described as “spiritual” by its creators.

The dance routine imitated by all — from healthcare workers to airport staffs and even priests and nuns –was inspired by the Angolan dance troupe Fenómenos do Semba, whose moves made it a global phenomenon.

Even though 2020 has ended, the viral challenge refuses to die as people still continue to recreate the popular dance routine.