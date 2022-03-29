Swiss man stuns netizens as he juggles football while skiing

March 29, 2022 7:34:52 pm
Football is one of the most widely loved sports in the world and it is played everywhere from sandy beaches to snowy mountains.
Now, in an incredible video, Andri Ragettli, a professional freestyle skier, showed his love for the sport and his favourite soccer team Real Madrid by juggling a football while skiing.
In a video shared by the official Instagram account of Real Madrid, a popular football club, one can see Ragettli masterfully kicking the ball from one foot to another as he slides over snow-covered slopes in his skiing gear. What’s impressive is that throughout the video, the ball does not touch the ground even once.
Further in the video, the swiss skier does a full flip over a slope before tossing the ball towards the camera and exclaiming “Hola Madrid!” as the video ends.
So far, the video has gathered over 1.2 million views on Instagram. Ragettli also shared a version of the same video on his Twitter account where it got more than 44,000 views.
However, not all videos related to football need to demonstrate an enviable skill set. In February, a video of four nuns playing football in Rome had gone viral on social media because of its wholesome and fun element.
