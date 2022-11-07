Swiss cheese Le Gruyère adjudged the best at the World Cheese Awards

Are you a connoisseur of cheese, with particular ideas about what it should taste like and how it should be made? If yes, then you might be interested in the World Cheese Awards.

The World Cheese Awards is a global event organised by the Guild of Fine Food. This year the event was held in Wales on November 2. The global cheese event brought together cheesemakers, retailers, buyers, and food critics to judge over 4,000 cheeses.

From the 4,434 cheeses that were served in the contest, the title of the World Champion Cheese was given to Le Gruyère AOP surchoix, which was presented by Swiss cheesemaker Vorderfultigen and affineur Gourmino. Gruyère is a hard cheese that traditionally comes from Switzerland’s French-speaking town Gruyères.

The event was judged by a team of 250 judges comprising of cheese makers, buyers, retailers and food writers from across 38 countries. The cheeses arrived by boat, truck, train and plane via 19 consolidation points around the world.

There were different prices for entering the contest, starting from £52 per product excluding taxes for companies with a turnover of less than £1m. For a company having a turnover of more than £5m, the entry fee was £75 per product.

In the contest, judges worked in teams of three to identify any cheeses that were worthy of gold, silver, or bronze award. They judged the rind and the body of the cheese, its colour, texture, consistency and above all its taste. Each of the teams then nominated one exceptional cheese as the ‘super gold’. The narrowed list of ‘super gold’ cheese is then further cut down to a finalist list with 16 entries.

Gorgonzola Dolce DOP by De’ Magi from Italy, stood at the second position and Âlde Fryske by De Fryske from the Netherlands, finished third.