This is probably the sweetest ski video ever made, watch it here

As thick blankets of snow cover the hills of Scandinavian countries, skiing enthusiasts are all heading to the white winter landscape of Europe.

The videos of masterful skiers descending smoothly down steep slopes often give the impression that skiing is a serious sport that is only suitable for adults. However, in countries like Norway and Iceland, even five-year-old kids start their first skiing lesson. The fact that these countries witness snowfall from November to May gives ample time for an enthusiast to learn skiing.

Many skiing schools across Norway cater specially to children. These schools teach everything from the basics of skiing, how to use the skiing equipment and even special tricks like jumps and turns.

On Wednesday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a video that showed kids learning to ski in Norway. While sharing this video, he wrote, “Probably the sweetest ski video you’ll see in your feed today? @visitnorway.”

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Best way to learn to #Ski in #Norway , is not how young or old your are. But have much fun you can make it and get it. And every one is welcome to try it out”. Another person wrote, “This is great! I remember fondly how we learnt skiing as children in Austria and how proud we were whenever we could show our parents what we had learnt.”