scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

This is probably the sweetest ski video ever made, watch it here

In Norway, the ski season lasts from November to May.

former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, skiing in norway, viral skiing videos, kids learning to ski, when is the skiing season, Indian expressIn countries like Norway and Iceland, even five-year-old kids can be seen skiing.

As thick blankets of snow cover the hills of Scandinavian countries, skiing enthusiasts are all heading to the white winter landscape of Europe.

The videos of masterful skiers descending smoothly down steep slopes often give the impression that skiing is a serious sport that is only suitable for adults. However, in countries like Norway and Iceland, even five-year-old kids start their first skiing lesson. The fact that these countries witness snowfall from November to May gives ample time for an enthusiast to learn skiing.

ALSO READ |‘It’s okay to fall’: Little girl’s motivation talk to self as she snowboards inspires people

Many skiing schools across Norway cater specially to children. These schools teach everything from the basics of skiing, how to use the skiing equipment and even special tricks like jumps and turns.

On Wednesday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a video that showed kids learning to ski in Norway. While sharing this video, he wrote, “Probably the sweetest ski video you’ll see in your feed today? @visitnorway.”

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Best way to learn to #Ski in #Norway , is not how young or old your are. But have much fun you can make it and get it. And every one is welcome to try it out”. Another person wrote, “This is great! I remember fondly how we learnt skiing as children in Austria and how proud we were whenever we could show our parents what we had learnt.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:39 IST
Next Story

Almost killed, survived due to intervention of locals, says pregnant woman allegedly set on fire by husband

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close