‘Retirement Pawty’: Sweet video of a hospital throwing a farewell party for a therapy dog goes viral

Medical center staff lined up in the hallway to applaud therapy dog Tassy as she took a celebratory walk out of the wards into retirement. (Source: Doctors Medical Center/ Facebook)

A California Medical Center organised a special event as it said farewell to a very important colleague — a four-legged healthcare professional who has helped thousands of patients and their families for several years. Now, images and video from the ‘retirement pawty’ for the canine have brought a smile on people’s faces amid these trying times.

Tassy, a therapy dog had been working for more than eight years at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Last week, the 12-year-old canine retired, and the staff at the facility made sure they send her into retirement with lots of treats and love. They all lined up in the corridor of the hospital with signs and pom-poms to cheer and thank Tassy for her years of service.

Watch the video here:

The medical centre said that one of their longtime Service League volunteers, Geri Azevedo, had been bringing her therapy dog Tassy to the hospital. “Over that time, Tassy’s gentle nature has brought joy and solace to so many,” they wrote online sharing images from the ceremony.

“Although Geri will continue as a volunteer with us, 12-year-old Tassy will be enjoying the sweet peace of retirement at home,” the medical centre wrote on Facebook. Along with a cake, which had uncanny resemblance to the pooch, the staff also honoured the dog with a ‘paw-some award’ for all her contribution.

After the party, Tassy was honoured with a “Code Sun” celebratory walk and retirement pawty, the healthcare facility informed that “she officially passed the bone to our current service dog, Bria.”

People on social media loved the thoughtful gesture by the medical facility and applauded them for hosting a party in the dog’s honour.