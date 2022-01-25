‘Sweet, cuddly mayhem’: Fans throw thousands of teddy bears on ice hockey rink

The Hershey Bears collected 52,341 stuffed animals as part of their Teddy Bear Toss event.

Thousands of ice hockey fans threw stuffed toys on the rink during a game between Hershey Bears and Hartford Wolf Pack at the Giant Center arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The bizarre sports phenomenon known as the “Teddy bear toss” is a Christmas ice hockey tradition during which fans toss stuffed toys on the rink after the home team scores its first goal. The stuffed toys are then donated to various charities.

During Saturday’s match, the Hershey Bears collected 52,341 stuffed animals and broke their previous record of collecting 45,650 in 2019. The visuals of the teddy bear toss have been doing rounds on social media. The game announcer can be heard describing the rain of stuffed toys as a “sweet, cuddly mayhem” and the players can be seen playing with those that accumulated on the rink.

As Hershey Bears player Axel Jonsson-Fjällby scored a hattrick, the fans once again celebrated by throwing their hats on the rink. After a 30 minute delay, the game resumed and Hershey Bears emerged as winners. Celebrating the three goals by Jonsson-Fjällby, the Twitter handle of Hershey Bears tweeted, “FIRST THEY THREW THE BEARS, NOW THEY THROW THE HATS #TeddyBearTossHershey”.

The Hershey Bears fans are considered some of the most enthusiastic participants of the teddy bear toss tradition. This was their 20th teddy bear toss and according to PennLive, the ice hockey team has donated 3,22,199 toys since 2001.

The Hockey Writers says the tradition first started on December 5, 1993, during a game between Kamloops Blazers and the Portland Winterhawks.