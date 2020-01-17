Watch: YouTube star PewDiePie drops last video before indefinite hiatus

PewDiePie was the highest-earning YouTuber with 102 million followers before music label T-series overtook him last December. PewDiePie was the highest-earning YouTuber with 102 million followers before music label T-series overtook him last December.

Swedish YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has posted his last video before his indefinite hiatus from the video-sharing platform. The last video that was uploaded on January 15 is titled, ‘It’s been real, but I’m out!’

Pouring himself a drink, the YouTube star announced his exit and said, “I’m savouring every moment. The truth is, I don’t want to go on a break, truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this. So one last LWIAY”.

Watch the video here:

In the 17 minute video, Kjellberg went through a couple of memes he received on Reddit. Concluding the video he said, “Thank you for watching my videos. It makes me happy. That’s it. I don’t know when I will be back,”.

Here’s how his followers reacted to the indefinite hiatus here:

With his gaming and opinion videos, Kjellberg was the highest-earning YouTuber with almost 102 million subscribers. He was overtaken by the channel of Indian music giant T Series last year, despite a long-standing battle. After being embroiled in multiple controversies, Kjellberg had warned followers about his exit from the platform in December 2019.

