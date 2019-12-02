Swedish royals impress Indians on social media by carrying their own bags at airport

Netizens were impressed with the royals for their down to earth behaviour. Netizens were impressed with the royals for their down to earth behaviour.

Swedish royal couple King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath arrived in India Monday for a five-day visit. However, Indians on Twitter were full of praise for the royals after they were photographed carrying some of their own luggage.

The pictures, which were tweeted out by Air India’s official handle, shows the royals carrying bags from the airport to the car.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

#FlyAI : Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus , King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Ms. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests. pic.twitter.com/LXrLeEoDqd — Air India (@airindiain) December 2, 2019

Swedish royals King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrive in New Delhi on 5 day India visit pic.twitter.com/cpRAzkRyF6 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 2, 2019

The royals touched down in India on a Air India flight AI168 from Stockholm to Delhi. They are also scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand.

Social media users in India were impressed with the royals and praised them for abandoning the VIP culture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Very very inspirational and humbling to see the King and Queen of Sweden carry their own bags on board. #Salute https://t.co/Qj7scmzJgQ — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 2, 2019

Inspiring to see a king travel by a commercial service and that too of another country’s airline. In these times of economic slowdown can India’s leaders not demonstrate the same frugality? — Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) December 2, 2019

Wow carrying his own luggage. No vip business. When do we learn from them and shed the babu culture? — Basu (@BosuBasudeb) December 2, 2019

And to see them fly commercial! — Karan Sehgal (@sehgalkaran) December 2, 2019

And here in India sir, our Public servants/Politicians dont even carry their own phone, leave along bags. — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) December 2, 2019

But in #India Twitter & Social Media account of politicians , and ERP accounts of corporate bosses are handled by PAs. JaiHind 🇮🇳 — JEEVAN T BHATIA (@JeevanBhatia) December 2, 2019

Yes, very different from the elected public servants of India who move around with a sense of entitlement. Stopping the roads for the very citizens who pay for their luxuries, having people running to drop them to their seats in aircrafts and pick them up at the bridge 🤬 — Vigilant Citizen (@Gurgaonite) December 2, 2019

King Carl XVI Gustaf is the seventh King in the Bernadotte dynasty. He succeeded his grandfather King Gustaf VI Adolf on September 15, 1973, and officially ascended to the throne at a ceremony in the Hall of State at the Royal Palace in Stockholm four days later. (Read the complete profile and more on the king’s role here)

