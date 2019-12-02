Follow Us:
Swedish royals impress Indians on social media by carrying their own bags at airport

The 73-year-old king was spotted carrying his bag in the airport to the car, which impressed Indians on social media. The royal couple landed in Delhi, and are scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand as well.

Updated: December 2, 2019 5:52:23 pm
Swedish royal couple King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath arrived in India Monday for a five-day visit. However, Indians on Twitter were full of praise for the royals after they were photographed carrying some of their own luggage.

The pictures, which were tweeted out by Air India’s official handle, shows the royals carrying bags from the airport to the car.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

The royals touched down in India on a Air India flight AI168 from Stockholm to Delhi. They are also scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand.

Social media users in India were impressed with the royals and praised them for abandoning the VIP culture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

King Carl XVI Gustaf is the seventh King in the Bernadotte dynasty. He succeeded his grandfather King Gustaf VI Adolf on September 15, 1973, and officially ascended to the throne at a ceremony in the Hall of State at the Royal Palace in Stockholm four days later. (Read the complete profile and more on the king’s role here)

