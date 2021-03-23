scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Swarms of spiders and snakes invade homes in flood-battered Australia

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2021 6:38:55 pm
Thousands of snakes and spiders have started invading homes and farms, looking to escape the rising water as Australia continues to be battered by record-breaking floods.

Sharing an update from his family’s farm in Kinchela Creek, Matt Lovenfosse posted a picture on Facebook which features swarms of spiders on the move.

“All the brown you can see is Spiders trying to beat the floodwater,” read the caption by Lovenfosse.

