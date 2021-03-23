Swarms of spiders and snakes invade homes in flood-battered Australia

Several pictures and videos on the internet show an exodus of animals on the move, in search of high grounds. Rains have continued to inundate the region, since March 18, Thursday, causing flash floods and a major dam to overflow. (Picture credit: Matt Lovenfosse /Facebook)

Thousands of snakes and spiders have started invading homes and farms, looking to escape the rising water as Australia continues to be battered by record-breaking floods.

Sharing an update from his family’s farm in Kinchela Creek, Matt Lovenfosse posted a picture on Facebook which features swarms of spiders on the move.

“All the brown you can see is Spiders trying to beat the floodwater,” read the caption by Lovenfosse.

Check out some more videos here: