‘Swampions’: Swamp football league is back in Poland

Playing football in mud can be a joyous activity and in Poland, there is a swamp football tournament called the Swampions Soccer League.

According to the website of the Swampions Soccer League, their motto is: “throw mud on the pitch, not in the real world!”

This year, the sixth edition of the tournament was held in Korycin, Poland from June 25 to June 26 as 11 men’s teams and six women’s teams participated in the event. The tournament was sponsored by the Polish Football Association and the Podlasie Football Association.

Ciekawostka: podobnie jak w poprzedniej edycji, tak też teraz w turnieju zagrała ekipa Plutona Przeźmierowo. Co prawda niestety (na szczęście 🤔) nie trafili na Kartofliska, ale polecam obejrzeć na YT jak to w ogóle wygląda 😉⬇️ 📷 Swampions Soccer League https://t.co/xkIyuTQvVr pic.twitter.com/TNXnmQXGKP — Wielkopolski Futbol (@WlkpFutbol) June 27, 2022

Martyna Bielska, a football player who participated in the event with her team ‘Queens of the Mud’, told Reuters, “It is a very demanding discipline. You have to be in very good shape, have a lot of strength, a lot of energy and good pressure. Today, our opponents trampled us hard, and thanks to this, they won these fights.”

Kamil Niewinski, the referee at the tournament, told Reuters, “Teams arrived not only from all over Poland but also from our eastern border (Ukraine). While the competition is held in a sporting atmosphere. You know, it’s more like recreation and entertainment, but there is also a competitive aspect. Many goals are scored. There are both men’s and women’s teams.”