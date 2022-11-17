SUV driver runs over cyclist after ‘verbal dispute’. Watch dramatic video

A cyclist was run over by an SUV driver after they had a “verbal dispute” in London. A video showing the attack on the cyclist has now surfaced online shocking netizens.

The video shared by ABC News on Instagram shows a man talking over the phone while holding his bicycle in the middle of the road. The SUV is seen coming toward the cyclist and dragging his cycle for a while. The cyclist promptly moves towards the left to escape even as the SUV runs over his cycle crushing it.

The car driver then gets out of the vehicle and starts speaking furiously with the cyclist who is seen talking over the phone. The cyclist was heard speaking over the phone in the video that the driver is “threatening me again.” Onlookers are seen stunned by the turn of events and gathering around the cyclist and the driver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

According to Oklahoma’s News 4, the incident happened at Kilburn, London on November 14.

The Metropolitan Police were quoted as saying by The Dailymail, “Police were called at 13:23hrs on 13 November to Kilburn High Road NW6. A man reported that his bicycle had been run over by a car following a verbal dispute with the driver. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

They added, “The matter was concluded by way of a community resolution order issued to the driver, who also agreed to pay compensation for the damage to the man.”

The incident has irked netizens and many users urged action against the car driver. Others criticised the cyclist for blocking the road. A user commented, “What is wrong with people?! Control yourself.” Another user wrote, “Idk why people stand in front of cars… stupid move if the driver is unstable.”