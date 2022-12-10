scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

SUV driver narrowly escapes from getting hit by train. Watch video

An SUV driver had a narrow escape from being crushed by a train as he could move out of his vehicle in the nick of time.

As the train approaches, the SUV is seen rolling down the track without getting hit.
Alertness and prompt action save one from grave tragedy, especially on roads. An SUV driver had a narrow escape from being crushed by a train as he could move out of his vehicle in the nick of time. A hair-raising video showing the Chinese driver’s escape is doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip tweeted by Now This News shows a black SUV being pushed by a truck. It moves over to the railway track and the driver is seen coming out of the vehicle. He moves away and the truck retracts. As the train approaches, the SUV is seen rolling down the track without getting hit.

The incident happened in Zibo, China. The clip was captioned “This SUV sat on the tracks as a train was quickly approaching. After being pushed onto the railway tracks by a truck, the driver got out of the way just in time”. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1,54,200 views on Twitter.

Sending shivers down the spine, such videos of narrow escapes from getting hit by vehicles often go viral. In September, a rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district had a narrow escape while crossing a railway track. The train was seen rushing past while the rickshaw puller approached the track, throwing him off to the ground, and he miraculously escaped.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 09:11:00 pm
