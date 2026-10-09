Susan Dell’s appearance at Oval Office sparks ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ debate

During the appearance, Susan urged parents and grandparents to ensure their children and grandchildren sign up for the accounts.

Philanthropist Susan Dell has found herself at the centre of an online debate after her appearance at the White House alongside her husband and Dell Technologies CEO, Michael Dell, and US President Donald Trump.

Several users on X scrutinised her facial expressions, hand movements and demeanour, with some speculating about possible cosmetic procedures or other aesthetic treatments and the typical ‘Mar-a-Lago face’.

Social media users have increasingly used the term to describe what they perceive as a particular cosmetic look associated with wealthy social circles in Palm Beach, Florida.

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The couple visited the Oval Office on Wednesday, October 7, to discuss their financial commitment to the Trump Accounts programme. The initiative allows eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 to receive a $1,000 seed deposit from the US government in an investment account. The Dells have pledged billions of dollars towards the programme.