Susan Dell’s appearance at Oval Office sparks ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ debate

Philanthropist Susan Dell has found herself at the centre of an online debate after her appearance at the White House alongside her husband and Dell Technologies CEO, Michael Dell, and US President Donald Trump.
Several users on X scrutinised her facial expressions, hand movements and demeanour, with some speculating about possible cosmetic procedures or other aesthetic treatments and the typical ‘Mar-a-Lago face’.
Social media users have increasingly used the term to describe what they perceive as a particular cosmetic look associated with wealthy social circles in Palm Beach, Florida.
The couple visited the Oval Office on Wednesday, October 7, to discuss their financial commitment to the Trump Accounts programme. The initiative allows eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 to receive a $1,000 seed deposit from the US government in an investment account. The Dells have pledged billions of dollars towards the programme.
During the appearance, Susan urged parents and grandparents to ensure their children and grandchildren sign up for the accounts. Trump, meanwhile, joked that he would give her his “complete and total endorsement” if she ever chose to run for political office.
But after footage and photographs from the event circulated online, the conversation quickly shifted to Susan’s appearance.
Durante uma cerimônia realizada nesta quarta-feira (7), com Donald Trump no Salão Oval da Casa Branca, em Washington, uma das participantes chamou atenção pelo comportamento.
A mulher de vermelho é Susan Dell, empresária e filantropa, casada com o bilionário Michael Dell, fundador e CEO da Dell Technologies. O evento tratou das contas de investimento destinadas a crianças americanas. Em dezembro do ano passado, o casal anunciou uma doação de US$ 6,25 bilhões para beneficiar milhões de crianças.
O que mais chamou a atenção foram as expressões faciais de Susan, sua postura rígida e seus movimentos aparentemente incomuns, que despertaram curiosidade e questionamentos nas redes sociais.
O nome de Michael Dell também aparece nos arquivos de Jeffrey Epstein, mencionado em um e-mail encaminhado a Epstein em 2012.
— Joaquim Ribeiro (@joaquimrib1801) October 7, 2026
“Guys, don’t look for complicated explanations, just high as f**k on drugs,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “She has gotten much older. Maybe overdone her exercise regimen and wearing way too much makeup (eyebrows way too dark). She is trying too hard to be proper.”
Others resorted to more extreme comparisons. “I never bought into the whole ‘lizard people’ thing, but I now believe I have been dead wrong,” a third user wrote.
A separate comment read, “That’s what addiction to cosmetic surgery looks like. When you have access to endless funds, you’ll never be perfect enough. It’s really sad.”
“Please stop with the Mar-a-Lago face!” one user wrote.
Please stop with the Mar-a-Lago face!
It’s hard to see the self-abuse-we have to look at it!
She was pretty-
they were both younger too https://t.co/kiOdHHfNps
— Allan Rose 🌵🌹🌴🍊😎🌮🌈⚽🌊🌊🌊💙🟦🟧 (@SonoranSteve97) October 7, 2026
Another shared photographs of Susan from different periods, captioning them, “Susan Dell. Before Mar a Lago face, and after.”
v
@covie_93 Susan Dell
Before Mar a Lago face, and after. https://t.co/LT51h2wmsW
— ANTIFA FOREVER (@Jimbone1234) October 7, 2026
“Mar-A-Lago face is like a virus; it gets them all,” another comment read.
According to facial plastic surgeon Dr Shervin Naderi, the American elite have long been associated with distinct beauty trends. “The Mar-a-Lago Face represents a new era of American luxury aesthetics—engineered, refined, and designed to project control and affluence,” Naderi noted in a blog.
The look is generally associated with lifted eyebrows, prominent cheekbones, sharply defined jawlines, fuller lips, and smooth skin.
The Spiegel Center in Newton, Massachusetts, described the trend as “a hyper-polished, hyper-filled appearance — all tight skin, high cheeks, plump lips, and sculpted jawlines.” The centre linked the aesthetic to the Palm Beach social scene, calling it the “cosmetic equivalent of turning every filter to ‘max’.”
This is not the first time Susan’s appearance has prompted speculation online. When the couple’s financial commitment to the Trump Accounts programme was announced previously, social media users also debated whether she had undergone plastic surgery or used weight-loss medication such as Ozempic.
Susan has not publicly confirmed or commented on undergoing cosmetic procedures. While some users have compared photographs of her taken years apart, differences in appearance alone do not establish whether someone has had surgery or received aesthetic treatments.
For now, the claims circulating online remain speculation, with no public confirmation from Susan Dell about the procedures users have suggested.