Surveillance photos highlight devastation in Tonga after back-to-back volcanic eruptions, tsunami

Days after back-to-back underwater volcanic eruptions hit Tonga, the tiny Pacific island was cut off from the world after the loss of most of its communications systems. Now, the first images coming out of the island nation showing the extent of damage has left netizens concerned.

Photographs taken by the New Zealand Air Force from surveillance planes show villages in low-lying coastal parts of the archipelago covered with ash and plumes, making coloured photos look almost black-and-white.

These are some of the first images out of #Tonga, showing the impact of the violent volcanic eruption. They show the Pacific island nation before and after it was covered in ash. Scientists are working to assess the environmental impact and how long-lasting any damage may be. pic.twitter.com/joMxivgnEN — Pattrn (@pattrn) January 18, 2022

Reviewing the images from the surveillance planes, New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the photos helped them make “decisions about what support is most needed”. “However, the images show ashfall on the Nuku’alofa airport runway that must be cleared before a C-130 Hercules flight with humanitarian assistance can land,” Mahuta was quoted in a statement released by the government.

The minister said two Royal New Zealand Navy ships have left to assist the Tongan government in aid work, supply bulk water and other humanitarian and disaster relief items. “The New Zealand Government has also allocated a further $500,000 in humanitarian assistance, taking our initial funding total to $1 million,” Mahuta added.

WATCH🎬 We’ve set sail, and we’re bringing help. Prior to departing #DevonportNavalBase last night, #HMNZSAotearoa‘s Commanding Officer, CAPT Simon Griffiths, described the role his ship will be performing in #Tonga and the supplies they are carrying to the Kingdom.#NZNavy pic.twitter.com/1nk7pGDvLy — Royal NZ Navy (@NZNavy) January 19, 2022

Satellite images that captured scenes after the catastrophic eruptions of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano showed an entire village being destroyed in the tiny Tongan island of Mango, with bright tarpaulin marking higher ground where survivors had since taken shelter.

But the office of Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said in a statement that every home on Mango island, where around 50 people live, had been destroyed, only two houses remained on Fonoifua, and Namuka island had suffered extensive damage 3/5 pic.twitter.com/n9mSWicXfu — Reuters (@Reuters) January 18, 2022

According to The Telegraph, surveillance crews flying over Atata and Nomuka islands observed “a large number of buildings missing” and “multiple trees uprooted, with debris throughout.”

Here is a sequence of @planet imagery leading up the massive eruption in #Tonga (images 1–3), & post-eruption (image 4). Hunga Tonga & Hunga Ha’apai were 2 separate islands that connected from the growth of the volcano between them ~7 yrs ago. They are now disconnected again. pic.twitter.com/gnijplvteE — Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) January 18, 2022

Significant damage was also reported along the western coast of Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, famous among tourists for resorts offering breathtaking views. The famous Ha’atafu Beach Resort, west of Nuku’alofa, was “completely wiped out”, the owners said on Facebook. They added that guests and staff had to run for their lives without being able to save anything else.

The damage to the country’s communications network has not only curtailed the relief operation, with roads and the airport being damaged and Tonga’s Covid-19 restriction have also posed a challenge for neighbouring nations in supplying aid.

Tonga’s official statement also gives insight in the extent of damage: all buildings on Mango Island are destroyed, only two homes remain on Fonoifua, and extensive damage on Namuka. Overview of their position in relation to the volcano in annotated Google Earth image below. pic.twitter.com/7J3qrOWwee — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) January 18, 2022

In its bid to fight coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the country only allows Tongan citizens and permanent residents to enter. All current support is thus being delivered in a contactless way.

Tonga’s massive underwater volcanic eruption could deliver long-lasting damage to coral reefs, erode coastlines and disrupt fisheries, scientists say https://t.co/rgCHGyz0hc pic.twitter.com/04HpD1VhX3 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 18, 2022

Following the second eruption, photos and videos uploaded on social media showed people running from the sweeping tsunami waves.

The underwater volcanic eruptions triggered tsunami warnings and evacuation orders thousands of miles away in Hawaii of the United States, Japan and on the West Coast of the US and neighbouring Fiji islands as well.