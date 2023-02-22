Surveillance camera helps US cops find youngster hiding in garbage can. Watch the run and chase

A security camera installed on the door of a house in Missouri, US, has helped police to find a youngster hiding in a garbage can. The turn of events recorded on the camera has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows a police officer standing in front of the door and talking to a woman in the house. The officer introduces himself as Soros, says he is chasing his subject around the house and asks her if she has kids. She replies in the negative.

The officer then begins to retreat but says, “See if your camera picked any motion. We’re looking for a subject in a red t-shirt.” The woman hurriedly says, “He’s in my trash can. He is in my dumpster in my garage.” Along with other police officers, Soros rushes to the garage.

Pointing his gun at the can, the police officer asks the youngster to come out. “Open that lid, now, I know you are in there.” The youngster pops up from the can and the police officers grab hold of him. However, he manages to escape and runs away. The camera also recorded the run and chase, after which he was caught by police.

“Ring camera at it’s best!” read the caption of the clip shared by Twitter user Jaz. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 4.2 lakh views on Twitter. Netizens were stunned by the video. A Twitter user commented, “Wow…incredibly clear video footage!” Another user wrote, “At the end when it kept rolling I kept waiting for another kid to get out of the garbage can, look around, and take of running.” A third user wrote, “I was TOTALLY expecting a kid with a red shirt to go running past that rear camera in the last ten seconds of that video!”