‘A hero rescuing another hero’: Surfer rescues lifeguard amid crashing waves. Watch video

A chilling video of the rescue of a lifeguard by a surfer in Brazil has surfaced online. The surfer has been hailed as a “hero” online.
The clip shared by Good News Movement on Twitter shows the lifeguard being dragged by ocean currents as he tries to climb the rocky shore. He surfs and reaches near the lifeguard who then rescues him amid the high waves.
The surfer has been identified as Renan Souza by Good News Correspondent. The lifeguard was left with bruises and taken to hospital. “This guy was going to die. My heart burned. It really burned,” Souza was quoted as saying by the Good News Correspondent in a tweet.
Watch the video here:
The clip shared Tuesday has garnered more than 1,45,000 views so far. “Lifeguards do amazing work. Surfers often help them out. Amazing bravery by both leads to many lives saved. Well done to 2 everyday heroes bravo in such challenging conditions. (Love) and appreciation to both of you,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “A hero rescuing another hero.”
