Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A detergent commercial on doing good deeds during Ramzan despite lockdowns gets praise

The advertisement that was released in Pakistan has been doing the rounds of social media platforms since its release and has been widely praised by people.

Published: April 28, 2020 2:43:03 pm
Surf Excel, Surf Excel ad, Surf Excel Ramadan ad, Surf Excel Ramadan commercial, Surf Excel Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news. From packing meals for a watchman, getting groceries to an elderly neighbour and to sending thank you card for a medical worker, the commercial shows children performing a number of kind deeds all the while maintaining a safe distance.

An advertisement on how to do good deeds during Ramzan despite the spread of Covid-19 and while maintaining a safe distance is receiving a lot of praise on the internet.

The Surf Excel advertisement that was released in Pakistan starts with a boy asking his father how to do good deeds during lockdowns to which the father replies, “if there is a will to do good deeds, there is always a way.”

Check it out here:

The rest of the commercial shows how the boy, with other children, performing multiple acts of kindness while ensuring they were a distance from each other. From packing meals for a security guard to getting groceries for an elderly neighbour and sending a thank-you card to a medical worker, the children perform a number of kind deeds.

The advertisement has been doing the rounds of social media platforms since its release and has been widely praised. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Muslims around the world are observing a relatively bleak month of Ramadan this year with many nations under lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.

