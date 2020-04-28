A detergent commercial on doing good deeds during Ramzan despite lockdowns gets praise

An advertisement on how to do good deeds during Ramzan despite the spread of Covid-19 and while maintaining a safe distance is receiving a lot of praise on the internet.
The Surf Excel advertisement that was released in Pakistan starts with a boy asking his father how to do good deeds during lockdowns to which the father replies, “if there is a will to do good deeds, there is always a way.”
Check it out here:
The rest of the commercial shows how the boy, with other children, performing multiple acts of kindness while ensuring they were a distance from each other. From packing meals for a security guard to getting groceries for an elderly neighbour and sending a thank-you card to a medical worker, the children perform a number of kind deeds.
The advertisement has been doing the rounds of social media platforms since its release and has been widely praised. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Heart warming, perhaps the best af to have come out focusing on helping others amid CoVid #NekiNahiRukegi
pic.twitter.com/pKZVB2AlXy
— عنبر🌻 (@amberShasan) April 27, 2020
The ending! Didn’t see that coming! Amazing ad
— Tracy 🇨🇦 (@newsjunkiee16) April 26, 2020
Makes me cry a river . This is so so beautiful ♥️
Surf Excel Ramazan 2020 – #NekiNahiRukegi https://t.co/nsyby2uHLy via @YouTube
— Khushi R Srivastava (@khushi_rs) April 26, 2020
This is what we as India needs to be.
— Avinash Sachan (@AvinashSachan12) April 28, 2020
Wonderful ad !
— EndreLaBawa (@iamimranc) April 27, 2020
So good 🤗
— Wrutuja Sawant (@Wbyfault) April 27, 2020
Good deeds save the world at the end of the day, after all! An innovative concept indeed, it brings tears to one’s eyes. 🙏
— Banani Chatterjee Gh (@BananiGhosh11) April 26, 2020
Keep up the great work.. 👍👍👍
— Agha Haider (@ihaidera) April 27, 2020
Muslims around the world are observing a relatively bleak month of Ramadan this year with many nations under lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.
