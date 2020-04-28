A detergent commercial on doing good deeds during Ramzan despite lockdowns gets praise

From packing meals for a watchman, getting groceries to an elderly neighbour and to sending thank you card for a medical worker, the commercial shows children performing a number of kind deeds all the while maintaining a safe distance. From packing meals for a watchman, getting groceries to an elderly neighbour and to sending thank you card for a medical worker, the commercial shows children performing a number of kind deeds all the while maintaining a safe distance.

An advertisement on how to do good deeds during Ramzan despite the spread of Covid-19 and while maintaining a safe distance is receiving a lot of praise on the internet.

The Surf Excel advertisement that was released in Pakistan starts with a boy asking his father how to do good deeds during lockdowns to which the father replies, “if there is a will to do good deeds, there is always a way.”

Check it out here:

The rest of the commercial shows how the boy, with other children, performing multiple acts of kindness while ensuring they were a distance from each other. From packing meals for a security guard to getting groceries for an elderly neighbour and sending a thank-you card to a medical worker, the children perform a number of kind deeds.

The advertisement has been doing the rounds of social media platforms since its release and has been widely praised. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Heart warming, perhaps the best af to have come out focusing on helping others amid CoVid #NekiNahiRukegi

pic.twitter.com/pKZVB2AlXy — عنبر🌻 (@amberShasan) April 27, 2020

The ending! Didn’t see that coming! Amazing ad — Tracy 🇨🇦 (@newsjunkiee16) April 26, 2020

Makes me cry a river . This is so so beautiful ♥️

Surf Excel Ramazan 2020 – #NekiNahiRukegi https://t.co/nsyby2uHLy via @YouTube — Khushi R Srivastava (@khushi_rs) April 26, 2020

This is what we as India needs to be. — Avinash Sachan (@AvinashSachan12) April 28, 2020

Wonderful ad ! — EndreLaBawa (@iamimranc) April 27, 2020

So good 🤗 — Wrutuja Sawant (@Wbyfault) April 27, 2020

Good deeds save the world at the end of the day, after all! An innovative concept indeed, it brings tears to one’s eyes. 🙏 — Banani Chatterjee Gh (@BananiGhosh11) April 26, 2020

Keep up the great work.. 👍👍👍 — Agha Haider (@ihaidera) April 27, 2020

Muslims around the world are observing a relatively bleak month of Ramadan this year with many nations under lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd