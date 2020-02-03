Donald Trump congratulates wrong state for Super Bowl win, then deletes tweet

Although Trump deleted the tweet pretty quickly, it didn’t go unnoticed by the hawk-eyed Twitterati. Although Trump deleted the tweet pretty quickly, it didn’t go unnoticed by the hawk-eyed Twitterati.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, but US President Donald Trump also managed to make his fair share of headlines during the event. Before the game, the President gave an interview with rants against Democratic presidential hopefuls and after the game, he congratulated the wrong state for the team’s victory and then deleted the tweet.

In his congratulatory tweet addressed to the Kansas City Chiefs after their 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump lauded the team for a “fantastic comeback,” but mentioned the wrong state.

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!” the POTUS tweeted.

It turned out that though the Missouri-Kansas state line divides metropolitan Kansas City, the team itself is based in Missouri. Plenty of people in Kansas are fans of the Chiefs, but there are possibly more are in Missouri.

After the mistake was pointed out the tweet was deleted and a fresh tweet congratulated the right state. But the damage was done, and screenshots of the wrong tweet quickly went viral.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Many pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Trump made a mistake while tweeting or got his geography wrong. In 2019, in an incident that was dubbed Sharpiegate, the President modified a weather map using a sharpie to include Alabama in the path of hurricane Dorian. The modification was made despite no evidence that the state would be affected by the hurricane.

Here’s how people reacted to the US President’s incorrect tweet:

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

Trump is going to sign an executive order moving the state boundaries so Kansas City ends up in Kansas and therefore making his tweet correct. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2020

If you had Trump congratulating the state of kansas on its Super Bowl win tonight, collect your winnings at the ticket window. https://t.co/EnN9ACGtcW pic.twitter.com/vjBOnkrlkf — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 3, 2020

Trump’s sharpie was busy tonight. He just released this new map of Kansas pic.twitter.com/xOV84LWRnY — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 3, 2020

Donald J. Trump has no grip on my country’s geography Congratulations to the great state of Missouri on this Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/hmju0KbGfh — Zio Francesco 🤍🖤 (@Juve_Cesco) February 3, 2020

Looking forward to the Sharpie-enhanced Kansas border! pic.twitter.com/7ewDn6aLDC — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) February 3, 2020

Kansas City isn’t in Kansas just like Idaho Springs isn’t the potato growing capital of the US! Does that help clear it up Sharpie Boy? pic.twitter.com/EO7l2wQAQs — Steal My Memes 🏴 (@MuricaRip) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs won their first NFL championship in 50 years, with their quarterback, who became the youngest Super Bowl MVP in history, at the heart of the victory.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd