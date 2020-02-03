Follow Us:
Donald Trump congratulates wrong state for Super Bowl win, then deletes tweet

Although the Missouri-Kansas state line divides metropolitan Kansas City, the team itself is based in Missouri. Social media was quickly full of reactions pointing out the US President's error.

Published: February 3, 2020 1:42:45 pm
donald trump, super bowl, Kansas City Chiefs, trump Kansas City Chiefs wrong tweet, viral news, sports news, indian express Although Trump deleted the tweet pretty quickly, it didn’t go unnoticed by the hawk-eyed Twitterati.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, but US President Donald Trump also managed to make his fair share of headlines during the event. Before the game, the President gave an interview with rants against Democratic presidential hopefuls and after the game, he congratulated the wrong state for the team’s victory and then deleted the tweet.

In his congratulatory tweet addressed to the Kansas City Chiefs after their 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump lauded the team for a “fantastic comeback,” but mentioned the wrong state.

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!” the POTUS tweeted.

It turned out that though the Missouri-Kansas state line divides metropolitan Kansas City, the team itself is based in Missouri. Plenty of people in Kansas are fans of the Chiefs, but there are possibly more are in Missouri.

After the mistake was pointed out the tweet was deleted and a fresh tweet congratulated the right state. But the damage was done, and screenshots of the wrong tweet quickly went viral.

Many pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Trump made a mistake while tweeting or got his geography wrong. In 2019, in an incident that was dubbed Sharpiegate, the President modified a weather map using a sharpie to include Alabama in the path of hurricane Dorian. The modification was made despite no evidence that the state would be affected by the hurricane.

Here’s how people reacted to the US President’s incorrect tweet:

The Chiefs won their first NFL championship in 50 years, with their quarterback, who became the youngest Super Bowl MVP in history, at the heart of the victory.

