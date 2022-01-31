Superwoof: A six-star luxury hotel for dogs

Pet dogs are perhaps the most pampered animals on planet earth and Superwoof, an exclusive luxury hotel for them only proves this further.

Located in Cape Town, the dog hotel and daycare has “six-star service” for pet dogs. The dogs are also treated with grooming facilities like washing, trimming, brushing, ear cleaning, and pedicure.

The hotel also offers supervised walks in the countryside of the nearby Franschhoek valley and provides the furry guests with a champagne called “champaws”. Champaws, which is bottled in champagne-like bottles, is basically water concocted with herbs.

Cape Town’s SUPERWOOF Dog Hotel offers canine guests a luxury pamper experience, complete with dog champagne https://t.co/kAtOB5glNK pic.twitter.com/bna5IV2AO7 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2022

However, there’s one rule that pet parents have to follow. Before giving admission to the “guests”, the hotel requires that the dogs are fully vaccinated and show no signs of illness 48 hours before checking in.

“With 24-hour supervision and the luxuries of our splash pool, the giant lounges, and all of that jazz, we really want to provide a luxury experience for the doggos,” Watson Mpala, a dog handler at Superwoof, told Reuters.

According to Superwoof’s website, 100 South African rands are donated to the WOOF Project, an adoption initiative, for every 20 bookings made at the hotel and daycare.

these dogs living life better than most people wtf — tones (@unknowntones) January 28, 2022

Dogs need to be dogs. They don’t need ‘dog champagner’, need owner, long walkes and training. Need cuddles, too. As long as so much poornes, hunger, no water is in Cape town, they don’t need a doghotel for the rich feeling ok – the people need help, water, food + medcl treatment! — Ursula LO (@UrsulaLO4) January 28, 2022

That is abhorrent when there’s so much poverty — An Overton Window (@_overtonwindow) January 28, 2022

However, despite Superwoof’s association with adoption programmes many netizens were bemused with the highly-priced services for dogs. Many Twitter users pointed out that in a sharply unequal country like South Africa, it feels distasteful to promote extravagant facilities being offered for dogs by establishments like Superwoof.