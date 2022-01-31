scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 31, 2022
Must Read

Superwoof: A six-star luxury hotel for dogs

The luxury facility also has dog champagne, which is basically water concocted with herbs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 31, 2022 5:11:51 pm
Six-star dog hotel, Dog hotel luxury, cape town dog hotel, dog champagne at luxury dog hotel, Indian expressAccording to Superwoof’s website, 100 South African rands are donated to the WOOF Project, an adoption initiative, for every 20 bookings made at the hotel and daycare.

Pet dogs are perhaps the most pampered animals on planet earth and Superwoof, an exclusive luxury hotel for them only proves this further.

Located in Cape Town, the dog hotel and daycare has “six-star service” for pet dogs. The dogs are also treated with grooming facilities like washing, trimming, brushing, ear cleaning, and pedicure.

The hotel also offers supervised walks in the countryside of the nearby Franschhoek valley and provides the furry guests with a champagne called “champaws”. Champaws, which is bottled in champagne-like bottles, is basically water concocted with herbs.

However, there’s one rule that pet parents have to follow. Before giving admission to the “guests”, the hotel requires that the dogs are fully vaccinated and show no signs of illness 48 hours before checking in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“With 24-hour supervision and the luxuries of our splash pool, the giant lounges, and all of that jazz, we really want to provide a luxury experience for the doggos,” Watson Mpala, a dog handler at Superwoof, told Reuters.

According to Superwoof’s website, 100 South African rands are donated to the WOOF Project, an adoption initiative, for every 20 bookings made at the hotel and daycare.

However, despite Superwoof’s association with adoption programmes many netizens were bemused with the highly-priced services for dogs. Many Twitter users pointed out that in a sharply unequal country like South Africa, it feels distasteful to promote extravagant facilities being offered for dogs by establishments like Superwoof.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement